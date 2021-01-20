PICS: Emma Louise Connolly shares stunning snaps of her ‘dream’ wedding dress

The new bride secretly married Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock last month

Emma Louise Connolly has shared stunning snaps of her “dream” wedding dress.

The new bride secretly wed Made In Chelsea star Olivia Proudlock last month, sharing the news to Instagram on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old stunned in a bespoke Pronovias Atelier gown, which was paired with a long flowing veil.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Emma shared some never-before-seen photos from her first fitting, after meeting with Alessandra Rinaudo to design her dress.

“I was so lucky to work with the utterly amazing Alessandra Rinaudo on my gown,” she wrote.

“I flew to Barcelona (Pre COVID!!) to design with her the dress of my dreams ❤️❤️.

“I sat with Alessandra and as I described my dream dress, she sketched. And she made it so much more beautiful than I could have ever, ever dreamt.”

Emma admitted she almost had her “Carrie Bradshow moment”, as she nearly opted for a dramatic bow at the back of the dress.

Emma shared the sweet moment she imagined seeing her future husband at the end of the aisle, which caused her to cry tears of joy.

She also shared the moment she “fell utterly head over heels” with her gown, adding it was something she would “treasure forever”.

“Thank you Pronovias Atelier and Alessandra Rinaudo, who – despite the trials and tribulations of this year – made me feel utterly blissful, magical and the happiest I’ve ever felt on my wedding day.”

Emma also revealed she was officially Emma Proudlock, and her new initials are ELP.

The couple postponed their wedding three times last year, before they eventually decided to exchange vows in December, with just 15 people in attendance.

According to Tatler magazine, the couple tied the knot at St Albans Church in Fulham, over two years after Proudlock proposed to the model and influencer.

They originally planned to wed in front of 200 guests at Cowdray Park in West Sussex, but their plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oliver said: “We are married and that was the most important thing to us.”

“Our honeymoon was slightly unusual as we spent it at home isolating with Emma-Lou’s mum and dad.”

“Hopefully later in the year we might be able to celebrate with our other friends and family. It will be great to be able to dance and hug – I’m probably going to have to order triple the amount of alcohol!”

The couple asked press outlets that reuse their wedding images to donate on their behalf to The Felix Project, an organisation that saves surplus food from suppliers and redistributes it to charities.

Goss.ie has made a donation to The Felix Project.