Our favourite looks from the 2022 Oscars

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The 2022 Oscars took place on Sunday night.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sikes hosted the 94th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ahead of the show, a host of celebs stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Lily James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jessica Chastain 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Demi Singleton

Vanessa Hudgens

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Mila Kunis 

Lupita Nyong’o

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Timothée Chalamet

Sofia Carson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Megan Thee Stallion

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Nicole Kidman

Megan Thee Stallion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Zoe Kravitz

