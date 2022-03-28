Our favourite looks from the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars took place on Sunday night.
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sikes hosted the 94th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Ahead of the show, a host of celebs stepped out in style on the red carpet.
Here are some of our favourite looks:
Lily James
Jessica Chastain
Zendaya
Demi Singleton
demi singleton wearing custom miu miu for #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/tUjdZTOtfF
Vanessa Hudgens
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis looking incredible as always 💖 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jCcsxyqlbx
Lupita Nyong’o
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet. That is the tweet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/T7kpofcmKC
Sofia Carson
Megan Thee Stallion
Real hot girl sh*t 🔥🔥
Megan Thee Stallion slayingggg on the #Oscars red carpet 😍 pic.twitter.com/KsaJ268JRj
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey at the #Oscars 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cJXXCQHXkL
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Nicole Kidman
The beautiful Nicole Kidman is here 🤩 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hqKZhSfEkU
Zoe Kravitz
Can we take a MOMENT to appreciate the incredible Zoë Kravitz ❤️🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HPggnuK5tE
