Our favourite looks from the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars took place on Sunday night.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sikes hosted the 94th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ahead of the show, a host of celebs stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are some of our favourite looks:

Lily James

Jessica Chastain

Zendaya

Demi Singleton

demi singleton wearing custom miu miu for #Oscars2022

Vanessa Hudgens

Mila Kunis

Lupita Nyong’o

Timothée Chalamet

Sofia Carson

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion slayingggg on the #Oscars red carpet

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Nicole Kidman

Zoe Kravitz

Can we take a MOMENT to appreciate the incredible Zoë Kravitz ❤️‍🔥 #Oscars