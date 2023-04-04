Here’s the first look at the entire Mugler H&M collection

The look-book for the much-anticipated Mugler H&M collection is here, revealing the entire range in full.

The collection is true Mugler, as each piece is defined by the irrepressible Mugler energy: playful, youthful, body-positive and complimenting each individual’s identity.

The womenswear styles include signature Mugler oversized shoulders with a cinched waist shaping the body.

Modern expression of the house codes, the spiral multi-seaming runs throughout the collection in the form of baggy jeans, nylon and denim bonded thong jeans, and jackets.

Leather trench coats and jackets with an elongated scarf detailing, strong tailoring is accompanied by the illusion catsuits, leggings, cut-out bodysuits, dresses with decadent embellishments.

The menswear assortment features a collective of leather styles including trousers, blazers, and a trench coat with engraved buttons.

The denim selection includes a sculpted jacket with padding that accentuates the form. Sharp tailoring can be layered with see-through flocked star prints and corseted tank tops.

The collection offers an array of gender fluid accessories including sheer gloves and tights, bags, scarves, and silver and gold body chains to earrings and necklaces in different proportions and shapes, ranging from teardrops to the iconic Mugler star.

Casey Cadwallader, Creative Director of Mugler, said: “This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler – a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today.”

“The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewellery and accessories.”

The archive revival part of the collection is a tribute to Thierry Mugler’s greatest hits from the 80’s and 90’s.

Each style curated by Casey Cadwallader, arrives with its own special label, featuring Thierry Mugler’s signature embodying the founder’s legacy, featuring a black velvet dress with a shaped waist, and puffed sleeves, a lace corset dress, a skirt suit with piercing details, and an acidic green tailored jacket.

Accessories for this section, include boomerang-shaped earrings and a double brooch connected by a chain.

The Mugler H&M collection will be available at hm.com and the College Green flagship store in Dublin on May 11.

You can check out the full look-book here.