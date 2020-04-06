Brown Thomas and Arnotts re-open online stores

Brown Thomas and Arnotts have reopened their online stores.

Both stores shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then they stopped all online deliveries after Leo Varadkar announces even stricter measures to stop the spread of the virus.

But now the luxury stores have re-opened online, with a surge in sales already.

Donald McDonald, managing director of Brown Thomas and Arnotts revealed that both websites were live once again, and that “additional safety measures” have been introduced to ensure staff safety.

On the Brown Thomas website, a message to customers reads: “Thrilled to be back.”

“As you know, we recently suspended our online service, until we could ensure that we could work within the guidelines as set out by the government to follow strict safety measures.

“We are thrilled to be back with a selection of the products you love from across Home, Electrical and Beauty. It’s a smaller selection than normal but still as fabulous as ever.

“You are welcome to shop this limited range and to continue to browse to your hearts content, but please be aware that given the current circumstances, you will experience delays in delivery, however we will do our best to ensure they get to you as soon as possible,” the message ended.

While the Arnotts website posted the same message to customers.