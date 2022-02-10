WIN: A 24ct Gold Plated necklace from Ór Jewellery PLUS an overnight stay at The Residence Hotel in Galway

We’ve teamed up with Ór Jewellery to give away the ultimate prize, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The lucky winner will nab a 24ct Gold Plated Flattened Heart Necklace worth €115 from Ór Jewellery, gift wrapped in their limited edition pink gift packaging.

The prize also includes a midweek stay at The Residence Hotel, located in the heart of Galway City.

Ór Jewellery was founded in Galway City in June 2017, and their Shop Street store carries an extensive range of contemporary and classic jewellery pieces.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone special this Valentine’s Day, Ór Jewellery has everything you need.

Their unique collection includes beautiful bracelets, a wide collection of rings, earrings and stunning necklaces.

Ór Jewellery are offering 10% off their Valentine’s Day gifts online from Monday, February 7th until Monday, February 14th.

They will also be wrapping the gifts in their limited edition Pink Ór packaging for Valentine’s.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @orireland and @goss.ie, and tag a friend who would love this prize.