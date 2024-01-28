WIN: A Galentine’s night away at the five star Glenlo Abbey Hotel – thanks to Xin Gin

We’ve teamed up with Xin Gin to give away a Galentine’s night away at the five star Glenlo Abbey Hotel.

The lucky winner will be treated to a lavish overnight stay at the stunning estate in Galway on Saturday, February 17th.

This incredible prize includes dinner for two in the Pullman Restaurant, breakfast the following morning, plus a Xin Gin cocktail hamper.

Xin Gin from Ahascragh Distillery features a blend of beautifully balanced European and Oriental botanicals.

Masterfully crafted in the heart of Galway, Xin Gin is an exceptional spirit from Ireland’s first eco-distillery, which is powered exclusively by renewable energy.

At the heart of the Ahascragh Distillery is a mission to help family and friends celebrate meaningful moments and occasions.

Xin Gin is an expression of what Ahascragh Distillery Founders, Michelle and Gareth McAllister, love most about the two places they have called home – Asia and Ireland.

The word ‘Xin’ (pronounced ‘shin’) means ‘heart’ or ‘feelings’ in Mandarin and the bottle design features Celtic and Asian influences.

A juniper-led dry gin, Xin Gin boasts fresh citrus notes of orange zest and lemongrass combined with the exotic taste of the Asian fruit, persimmon, held by an earthy, herbaceous undertone of dill and cinnamon spice, each adding depth and producing an exquisite taste.

Xin Gin pays homage to tradition while embracing the spirit of innovation and is already making waves in the industry.

Xin Gin was named ‘Best in Ireland’ at The Gin Guide Awards 2022 and 2023 and took home gold in the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards 2023 among a number of other prestigious accolades.

Whether savoured neat, mixed in a contemporary cocktail or enjoyed in a classic G&T, Xin Gin lends itself beautifully to every mix and occasion.

Read more about Xin Gin online here.