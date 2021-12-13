The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide

Christmas is just around the corner, which means we’re all on a last minute dash to find the perfect presents for our loved-ones.

We love the excitement of surprising our nearest and dearest with lavish gifts over the festive season, but Christmas shopping can be a stressful time for many – especially if you’re on a budget.

If you’ve got a list of great gifts for your friends and family but are unsure how you’re going to pay for them in the run up to Christmas, we’ve got the ultimate solution.

humm is a payment plan facility which will help you budget better when Christmas shopping this year.

A huge list of retailers have already partnered with humm, meaning you can buy gifts across a wide range of stores this festive season.

To make things a little easier for you, we’ve listed some great gift ideas from humm partners below, and there’s something for everyone in the family.

Gift For Her Set – Spotlight Oral Care

If there’s a lady in your life who loves a bit of self-care, this would make a great gift this Christmas.

The Gift for Her set from Spotlight Oral Care is valued at €98 but you can get it for €49 this Christmas.

This pack contains: Teeth Whitening Strips (14-day course), Teeth Whitening Pen, Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth, Lip Scrub & Lip Scrub Tool, Towel Headband and a White Facial Jade Roller.

The set is presented in a gorgeous pink box, and is available to purchase online here for €49.

Gucci Necklace – Weir & Sons

If you’re shopping for someone who loves their jewellery and has expensive taste, this would make a great present this year.

Whether you’re shopping for your sister or a friend, we think they’d love to see this Gucci GG Necklace under the Christmas tree.

It’s priced at €320, which can be paid in instalment with humm, and can be purchased online here.

Emma Original Mattress

You can’t beat the gift of a good night’s sleep, and popular bed brand Emma has so much to choose from.

Why not treat your mum or dad to a brand new mattress this Christmas? The Emma Original Mattress is Europe’s most-awarded mattress, and has a 10-year guarantee.

The mattresses are priced from €699.99 for a double, and can be bought here.

Sage Coffee Machine – Harvey Norman

If there’s a coffee lover in your life, the Sage Barista Express Espresso Coffee Machine is the ultimate Christmas gift.

This highly sought after coffee machine allows you to grind beans right before extraction, and its interchangeable filters and choice of automatic or manual operation ensure authentic café style results in no time at all.

The best news? It’s currently reduced in Harvey Norman from €649 to €569.

You can purchase it online right here, with the option of paying it off in instalments with humm.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, Harvey Norman also has a sale on Nespresso machines right now – including this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine for €89.95.

Hooded Snuggle Top – Pamela Scott

Whether you’re shopping for your sister, mum, or even a friend – you can’t go wrong with this Hooded Snuggle Top from Pamela Scott.

The last two years have mainly been spent at home, so why not swap the office wear for your home comfies this Christmas too?

Priced at just €33, this super comfy hoodie is made from luxurious sherpa, making it the perfect present for those who love to get cosy during the winter months.

The top is part of their Something Special gift range, and can be purchased online here.

Stella Dreamy Duo Jewellery Set – Coco Boutique

Have a loved one who loves a bit of sparkle?

The Stella Dreamy Duo set from Coco Boutique would look good under any tree this Christmas.

A great gift for your girlfriend, sister or friend, this stunning Chain Pavé Necklace & Huggies Set is the perfect accessory for day-to-night wear.

The set is made from 100% sterling silver with 18K gold plating, and can be bought online here.

You can also find some stunning earrings, necklaces, and more on their website cocoboutique.ie.

Magnusson Hand Tool Kit – B&Q

Shopping for someone who’s obsessed with DIY? Well we’ve got the perfect gift suggestion for you…

This Magnusson 63-piece Hand tool kit has everything you need for all those odd jobs around the house, all packed away in a handy tool bag.

You can get it from B&Q online here for just under €60.

Bar Cart – M. Kelly Interiors

If there’s someone in your life who’s interiors mad and loves a bit of glamour, there’s no better gift than a bar cart.

The Amaro Bar Cart from M. Kelly Interiors would look great in any sitting room, and can be purchased in store or online here for €239.

Louis Vuitton Petite Bucket Bag – Designer Exchange

Fashionistas are notoriously hard to shop for, especially when it seems like they already have everything in their wardrobe.

If you’re on the hunt for a fabulous gift for your stylish friend this Christmas, why not check out Designer Exchange’s amazing range of pre-loved designer bags and accessories?

If you’re willing to splurge a little, this Louis Vuitton Petite Bucket Bag, which you can buy online here, is a steal at €625.

For those shopping on a strict budget, they also have a range of cheaper pre-loved items in stock, including designer wallets, jewellery, and scarves.

O’Neills Shorts – Elverys

Elverys is a great place to shop for Christmas gifts this year, especially if you’re shopping for someone who’s sports obsessed.

Whether you’re looking for a rugby/soccer/GAA jersey or a new pair of trainers, Elverys has so much to choose from.

Personally, we don’t think you can go wrong with a pair of O’Neills shorts, made famous by Normal People star Paul Mescal last year.

You can shop their range of O’Neills shorts here.

Hit Fitness Home Weight Bench – McSport

Home workouts have grown in popularity since the pandemic struck, and even with gyms now open – a lot of people are still opting to exercise at home.

If there’s a gym bunny in your life who needs some good quality home workout equipment, McSport has everything you need.

The Hit Fitness SB30 Home Weight Bench is great for entry level weight lifters, and is currently on sale from €149 to €129.

You can pick it up online here.

Trampoline – Finnegan’s Corner

If you’re shopping for kids this year, you’ll be delighted to know humm has partnered with a number of outlets that have the perfect presents for children.

If your kids have been begging you for a trampoline, now is the time to surprise them as Finnegan’s Corner has an 8ft trampoline and enclosure for €199.

You can purchase it online here.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet

Samsung is just one of humm’s amazing retails partners, meaning you can split the cost of their incredible range of TVs, smartphones, tablets, watches, and so much more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE would make a great gift this Christmas, whether your loved-one is into tech or not.

The tablet comes in a variety of colours, and is ideal for creative creatures as it includes the S Pen, allowing the user to express their inner artist with the handwriting tool, and create stunning illustrations with the Clip Studio Paint app.

Priced from €599, you can get it here.

humm is the ultimate buy now, pay later solution – and they offer a range of payment plans to suit you.

The payment plan facility allows you to budget better by paying off items below €500 interest fee in 5 fortnightly instalments, or 3 monthly payments slices.

And if you’re looking to make a bigger purchase with humm, you can pay off items between €500 – €999.99 over 6 – 12 months.

Purchases over €1000 can be paid in instalments over 24 – 60 months, and certain retailers will even allow you to spend up to €30,000, and repay the amount over 6 years.

Check out humm‘s full list of retail partners here.

Fancy using humm to do your Christmas shopping on a budget? Simply complete an application online here, which will be assessed by their team.

If you’re approved for finance with humm, you can start making purchases in their multiple retail partner stores straight away.

Please note to be eligible for humm, you must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age

Provide proof of PPS number & address

Be an Irish citizen or permanent resident of Ireland

Earn a minimum taxable income of €1,000 per month

Have a current credit/debit card and a photo ID

Have a good credit history

Find out more about how humm works via their website here.