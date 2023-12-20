The Top Hotels To Visit For A Winter Staycation

Staycations have become increasingly more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more and more Irish people choosing to spend their well-earned time off in Ireland rather than jetting abroad.

Our Emerald Isle has so much to offer, and why not explore its beauty by rounding up your closest friends, or that special someone, and vacate to some of Ireland’s most lavish destinations.

As Ireland’s largest regional hotel group, The iNUA Collection includes 4 and 5 star hotels across the island of Ireland.

The Irish-owned collection stretches from Cork to Belfast, Killarney to Sligo and Monaghan, Athlone, Kilkenny, Limerick, Dundalk, Dublin and Tullamore.

If you’re in the market for a winter staycation in the coming months, check out our top picks from The iNUA Collection below:

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, Co. Kerry

Situated in the heart of Killarney National Park in Co. Kerry, the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa is set among 25,000 acres of pristine nature – including spectacular walking and cycling trails, and nearby lakes.

There is also The Spa at Muckross, divine afternoon tea offerings, plus dining at their award-winning Yew Tree Restaurant that uses locally sourced suppliers.

There are 70 luxurious rooms at the hotel, all with a deluxe king-size bed, an en-suite bathroom, a Nespresso coffee machine, climate control, a large-screen TV, and Wi-Fi.

Its stunning location allows for unforgettable walks and bike rides through unbelievably beautiful scenery.

The 5-star hotel guarantees luxury from breakfast through bedtime.

Dublin One Hotel, Co. Dublin

Situated on the corner of Dorset Street and North Circular Road, Dublin One offers a unique and stimulating stay for guests.

Their cosy rooms are all designed with modern finishes and green city views.

Located in the heart of the city, the hotel sits in one of Dublin’s most creative neighbourhoods and next to one of the city’s oldest pubs – The Big Tree.

The hotel also features The Botanical restaurant where guests can enjoy a delicious menu in a modern and contemporary setting.

All 163 rooms feature floor-to-ceiling length windows, modern bathrooms and comfy beds – the perfect spot for your winter vacation.

Ariel House, Co. Dublin

The newly refurbished Ariel House boasts 37 guestrooms and suites, a drawing room, a breakfast conservatory, and private gardens in the heart of leafy Ballsbridge.

The beautifully decorated en-suite bedrooms, including standard and superior rooms plus generously sized junior suites, are timeless with the original Victorian features of the building.

The hotel features a bar and a drawing room, where guests can slink into an oversized armchair and browse their incredible book collection.

At Ariel House, historical charm meets modern graces as the Victorian architecture blends beautifully with the newly refurbished rooms.

Fairways Hotel, Co. Louth

The Fairways Hotel in Dundalk is a modern, 4-star destination hotel and serves as a mid-point between two of the island’s most thriving cities – Dublin and Belfast.

The hotel boasts 113 luxury rooms and features fresh and modern designs.

The latest in technology comes as standard in all rooms, with phone-enabled door keys and check-in systems, 43-inch flat-screen TVs with built-in Chromecast, and Terabyte Wi-Fi, the fastest connection in all of Ireland.

Featuring The Brassiere, a restaurant which prides itself on preparing meals with the very best of local and Irish produce, the hotel ensures guests will have an unforgettable dining experience.

The hotel’s sparkling new banqueting ballroom also caters for all parties from 50 guests up to grand banquets of 250 to mark a special occasion.

Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, Co. Kilkenny

The Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel is a stunning restored Georgian bank, that now hosts a boutique hotel.

Boasting a historic feel surrounded by contemporary design, the hotel is centred right in the heart of Kilkenny.

The 46 newly renovated bedrooms emanate a Georgian charm, with a modern boutique-chic feel.

The hotel is filled with contemporary amenities including a modern and chic restaurant and bar.

The Brassiere also serves the finest locally sourced food with a French cuisine twist.

Springfield Hotel, Co. Kildare

Springfield Hotel is perfectly suited for your family or business requirements with Season’s Restaurant, Patrick’s Bar, stunning wedding venue facilities, private dining, and 4 equipped meeting rooms.

The hotel’s 58 comfortable rooms range from standard and superior double rooms, to generously sized junior suites and family rooms.

From daily carvery, to Sunday lunch and afternoon tea, Season’s Restaurant and Patrick’s Bar are the perfect spot for a quick pitstop or a leisurely meal.

Springfield’s carvery is renowned as the go-to for Leixlip locals, and a must-try for visitors to Kildare, serving up delicious meals daily.

The hotel’s proximity to Dublin City yet the countryside surrounds of Kildare make it an ideal location for business and leisure alike.

