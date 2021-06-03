It's time to treat yourself!

The Top Hair Salons To Check Out This Month

Whether you’re looking for a colour refresh, new extensions, or a simple wash and blowdry – nothing feels better than a new hair do.

Now that salons have finally reopened after months of lockdown, we can finally treat ourselves to that much-needed hair appointment.

From Dublin to Wicklow, we’ve listed the best salons to check out this month, take a look:

1. La Belle Hair Salon

La Belle Hair Salon is a professional salon situated in the village of Stepaside since 2008.

The salon boasts a friendly, relaxed atmosphere, and their stylists are fully qualified in all aspects of hairdressing for both women and men – with over 40 years combined experience.

La Belle work with Alfaparf for their colour services and hair care products, and also offer an amazing Brazilian Blowout, which lasts 12 weeks.

Check them out online:

2. Renaissance Hair & Beauty Bar

Renaissance Hair & Beauty Bar, located just outside Drogheda Town, specialises in advanced colour techniques and correction.

They also offer RHB virgin hair extensions with various application methods, and the hair quality is so outstanding it lasts two years with proper maintenance.

Since 2009, Pamela and the RHB team have been providing a wide range of the highest professional quality hair and beauty products and personalised services, including launching their own professional brand available to salons nationwide.

Ad

PS We Love Hair is all about professional hair and scalp care products at the highest standards, that are catered specifically to salons and clients.

Renaissance Hair & Beauty Bar are passionate about making their clients feel and look their “best self”, and their amazing team is continuously trained to the highest professional standards within a friendly and fun atmosphere.

The salon also stocks some major brands – including Kevin Murphy, K18, Olaplex, Joico, Alfaparf Milano and Moroccanoil.

Ad

Check them out online:

3. The Hair Room

Located in Blanchardstown Village, The Hair Room specialises in Hair Extensions and Colour.

The salon has been open for four years, and owner Jolene has over 17 years experience in the industry.

With a small team of 3 stylists and 2 trainees, the salon only uses luxury extensions that are ethically sourced – including Gold Fever, Great Lengths, Hair Talk, and Beautyworks.

Their colour line is Alfaparf, and they also stock huge brands like Olaplex, Joico, and Color Wow.

Ad

Check them out online:

4. King Hair & Beauty Salon

King Hair & Beauty is a work of passion for Founder & CEO Samantha King. After 10 years in Law she decided in 2018 to follow her passion for all things hair & beauty.

Samantha had initially trained as a Hair Extensionist in 2008 and had identified a gap in the market for an affordable luxury hair extension brand.

She launched her own brand of Hair Extensions and a range of award winning products including The Jewel Hair Brush and King Luxury Dry Shampoo – Gold Dust.

Ad

These award-winning products are now available in 200 salons and pharmacies nationwide.

King Hair & Beauty has now evolved into kinghairandbeauty.com – Ireland’s No.1 Haircare Website, King Hair & Beauty – The Salon & Training Academy and King Professional.

They give daily insights through their social media channels on life at King HQ and all things business, hair & beauty.

King Hair & Beauty – The Salon, based in Wicklow, offers an appointment-only boutique experience with one on one attention and a relaxing private environment where clients can unwind, relax and drift away from the outside world while experiencing much loved brands from Olaplex, Redken and Pureology.

Not forgetting their best-selling King products, they stay ahead of the curve in colour, cutting & hair extension application.

Check them out online:

5. Ceira Lambert Hair Consultant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceira Lambert Hair Consultant (@ceiralambert)

Last but certainly not least is top hair extensionist Ceira Lambert.

The celebrity favourite sees stars from all over Ireland and the UK travel to their two salons to get the perfect hair extension application.

With stars like Una Healy, Rosanna Davison, Rosie Connolly and Roz Purcell going there for years, you know you are in good hands.

You can book into their salon in Shankhill, or pop into their salon in Sam McCauley pharmacy on Charlemont Street, Dublin 2.

Get more info here: