The Best Secret Santa Gifts For Christmas

Secret Santa is one of our favourite Christmas traditions.

It involves exchanging thoughtful gifts with a group of friends, colleagues or family members anonymously, and the recipient must then try guess who their ‘Secret Santa’ is.

We have listed some top gift ideas to purchase for a loved one this festive season.

Take a look:

Gift Set from Kinvara Skincare

Kinvara Skincare is an award-winning Irish skincare brand that was founded in 2012 by Dr. Joanne Reilly.

They create plant powered natural skincare products that not only deliver results, but also smell and feel beautiful.

Kinvara Skincare‘s curated range of everyday essentials contains all the steps you need in a skincare routine – products that deliver real results for all skin types.

Kinvara Skincare’s brand new Beautiful You three piece gift set is the perfect Secret Santa gift for a beauty lover in your life this Christmas.

The gift set includes a multi-award winning full size Absolute Cleansing Oil, the EyeWow! Eye Serum, and a bottle of the 24hr Rosehip Serum.

This stunning set is valued at €87.85, but you can now buy it for just €62.95 here.

Check out Kinvara Skincare‘s full gift set collection here.

Calvin Klein Mens Miniature Set from Chemist Warehouse

First impressions count, so why not surprise a loved one with the gift of a fragrance this Christmas?

Calvin Klein Mini Fragrance Set is the perfect way to discover which fragrance is best, as well as being the perfect gift for someone on the go as the mini sizes are perfect for on the go.

The set includes:

Eternity for Men EDT (15ml)

Obsession for Men EDT (15ml)

CK One EDT (15ml)

Escape EDT (15ml)

The best news? It’s currently reduced in Chemist Warehouse from €34.99 to €28.99.

You can purchase the set in any of their 5 stores Blanchardstown, Henry Street, Dun Laoghaire, Ashbourne and Navan.

Chemist Warehouse is ‘The Real House Of Fragrances’ and for more great offers check out their Catalogue online here and their Instagram page here.

Skincare Set from Poko

Give the gift of confidence this Christmas thanks to Poko.

Poko is an award-winning skincare and supplements brand on a mission to help people be more confident in their skin by approaching skin issues from the inside and out.

Cruelty-free and vegan, Poko offers a skincare range that hydrates your skin at its core while helping address a number of skin problems such as breakouts, dry skin, redness and ageing.

The gorgeous skincare range includes a Luxury Facial Oil, a Soothing Serum, a Regenerating Collagen Moisturiser, a Brightening Rosewater Toner, and more.

Poko also offers wellbeing supplements to support hormonal imbalance, better digestion and healthy hair, skin and nails.

From December 4 until December 19, you can buy two individual skincare products from Poko and get one free–just in time for your Christmas presents.

Check out the full collection here and use code SANTA22 on checkout.

Luxury Gift from This Is You

This is You Ltd is an amazing keepsake collection with personalised luxurious gifts for all occasions and budgets.

This is You is available online all year round, but also in Arnotts Christmas Market in Dublin for the festive season.

The collection includes a Lifetime Memory Journal, a Home Organisational Journal, a Wedding Guest Journal, and a Christmas Memories Journal.

It also includes Passport Wallets, which will instantly become your favorite travel companion.

Everything can be engraved with the name of the special person in your life, and everything comes beautifully wrapped so your Christmas will be sorted in one press of a button.

Check out the This is You website for more thoughtful gift ideas this Christmas.

Bellamianta’s Bronzing Boudoir Looking for a great gift for the tan lover in your life? Then look no further than Bellamianta. They have a wide range of products from mousses and lotions, to bronzing and body makeups. The Bronzing Boudoir gift set includes a silky soft tanning mitt, the bestselling Dark Tanning Liquid, and the gorgeous bronzing powder to create the ultimate golden glow. Nab the set for just €34.99 here. Soap & Glory Mask Force Collection 5 Piece Gift Set This Soap & Glory face mask gift set is the perfect gift for someone in your life who needs a little TLC. It contains: Speed Plump Miracle Moisture

Bright + Beautiful Brightening Mask

What A Peeling! De-Clog Peel Mask

Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

Pout About IT Hydrogel Lip Mask Get the set for just €20 in Boots Ireland here.