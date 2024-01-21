The best deals on summer holidays to Portugal for 2024

Now is the perfect time to book a summer holiday for 2024 with Budget Travel.

If you’re feeling the January blues, why not give yourself something to look forward to this year by locking in a trip to remember?

Amid the cost of living crisis, holidays abroad may seem far out of reach for those on a budget – but they don’t have to break the bank.

With flight times less than three hours from Dublin, Portugal is the ideal spot for a summer holiday this year.

There’s so much to see and do across the picturesque country – whether you’re booking a romantic weekend away for two, or a holiday for you and your gal pals.

Budget Travel, which is a part of Ireland’s largest travel agency Club Travel Network, has a host of incredible offers on package holidays to Portugal this summer – from sun holidays in the Algarve, to city breaks in Lisbon and Porto.

Budget Travel have a range of payment plans designed to suit every traveller, providing flexibility, affordability and choice like never before.

Known as the low prices holiday company, Budget Travel recently made holidays even more accessible for their customers by introducing a new payment method which allows anyone to pay a €25 deposit and then pay in monthly instalments.

With so much to see and do in Portugal, its hard to narrow down which area to pick for your well-deserved annual leave – so we’ve narrowed down three of the best spots to visit below:

The Algarve

The picturesque Algarve region can be found along Portugal’s Southernmost Coastline.

Originally made up of small fishing villages, the region was transformed into a popular holiday destination in the 1960’s.

The transformed coastline, well known for its pristine beaches and golf resorts, is now lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels, and holiday homes.

The Algarve region is extremely popular with Irish tourists and it’s easy to see why. This picturesque coastal region offers a breath-taking terrain waiting to be explored, along with beautiful beaches where you can soak up the sun.

For those looking to fill their day with activities, one can enjoy the numerous golf courses, water and theme parks and historic sightseeing attractions.

The nightlife scene varies from resort to resort, however if you are looking to party the night away, then Albufeira is the place for you.

The Algarve is a suitable holiday destination for families, couples and groups of friends, as it offers beautiful beaches for everyone to enjoy, plenty of family friendly activities, and lively party resorts for the younger generation who are looking to party every night of their holiday.

Flights to Faro operate from Dublin up to 7 days a week, as well as operating from Cork, Shannon and Knock airport with an average flight time of three hours.

As we mentioned before, now is the perfect time to book a trip to the Algarve, as packages with Budget Travel start at €257pp* (based on two people sharing for 7 nights) during the summer months of May to August.

To check out the best deals on summer holidays to the Algarve for 2024, click here.

Lisbon

Lisbon is the capital city of Portugal, famous for being framed by seven steep hills.

As western Europe’s oldest city, it’s a popular holiday spot for history buffs who come to marvel at the intricate architecture of the ancient buildings.

It’s Mediterranean climate, incredible views, and stunning beaches are just a few more of the compelling qualities which help the city to attract over 4 million visitors a year.

The beauty of Lisbon can be admired from look-out points (called miradouros) up in the hills. From here you’ll see extraordinary panoramic views or breath-taking sunsets.

The whole city is made up of narrow cobbled streets and bleached limestone buildings. The art scene in Lisbon is flourishing too, with galleries homing the remarkable works of Warhol, Picasso and upcoming independent artists.

Couples will adore Lisbon with it’s romantic views, charming architecture, and candle-lit restaurants to enjoy. Families are also catered for with lifeguarded beaches, fascinating castles, museums, a zoo, and an aquarium!

There are regular direct flights to Lisbon from both Cork and Dublin with a flight time between 2.5 – 3 hours, and the city is just 6km away from the airport.

Lisbon is the ideal spot for a weekend getaway this summer, and with prices starting at €216pp* (based on two people sharing for three nights), it won’t break the bank either.

To check out the best deals on a weekend trip to Lisbon between May and August, click here.

Porto

Porto, a coastal city located in northwest Portugal, is another ideal spot for a city break this summer.

With both the country and the city named after it, Porto is renowned for its port wine production. However, this is just one of the city’s many highlights.

Situated in a valley, it oozes beauty and history with incredible stately bridges and a medieval riverside district.

Full of character, Porto is an attractive location with pastel coloured buildings, incredible street art, and fascinating architecture.

History buffs will be satisfied as the city boasts medieval landmarks, baroque churches and an abundance of museums.

It also, of course, attracts foodies with its port wine cellars dotted along the Douro river – offering both tasting opportunities as well as an educational trip!

There are regular direct flights to Porto from Dublin with a flight time of 2.5 hours, as well as flights from Cork and Shannon with just one stop over.

If you fancy heading to Porto for a cheap and cheerful trip this summer, package holidays start at just €241pp* with Budget Travel (based on two people sharing for three nights).

To check out the best deals on a weekend trip to Porto between May and August, click here.

*Please note prices stated in this article may vary depending on the time of booking.

Visit Portugal this Summer with budgettravel.ie. Book your package holiday today!