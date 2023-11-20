Get ready to save some serious cash, as SHEIN’s epic Black Friday sale is here!

To celebrate one of the biggest shopping events of the year, SHEIN is offering up to 90% off their products site wide until November 30th.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Each collection launched by SHEIN is created with a unique blend of seasonal trends, wardrobe staples, and in-the-moment detailing.

While SHEIN is best known for its affordable fashion, its also home to a range of beauty essentials, handy homeware items, and trendy accessories for you (and your pets!)

Whether you’re on the hunt for some stocking fillers or want to update your jewellery collection, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best bargain buys from SHEIN‘s Black Friday sale.

Take a look:

DAZY Heart Pendant Faux Pearl Necklace

Treat yourself to a new necklace this Black Friday.

We’ve found the perfect heart pendant piece from SHEIN. And the best part? It’s on sale for just €2.25.

Buy it here.

Minimalist Hoop Earrings

Statement earrings are seriously on-trend at the moment.

These would be a fab present to give to a friend, or a gift from you to you!

Buy yours here for €1.65.

Argyle Princess Faux Pearl & Rhinestone Small Ruched Bag

This handbag is the epitome of elegance.

The gorgeous PU leather accessory features faux pearl and rhinestone detailing on the handle, ideal for any brides to be out there.

It’s on sale here for €9.99.

SHEGLAM Smart Cookie Palette 12-Colour Shimmer Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Looking to add a pop of colour into your makeup routine?

We love this 12-colour eyeshadow palette from SHEGLAM in the shade smart cookie, which features a combination of matte and shimmering shadows that will take you from day to night.

You can buy it here for €4.89.

SHEGLAM Sweet Cheeks Trio Blush Palette – Enamored

SHEGLAM’s Sweet Cheeks Blush Palette in the shade Enamored is also available to shop in SHEIN’s Black Friday sale.

The palette boasts three stunning colours – soft grape, peony, and dusty pink.

Buy it here for just €3.49.

PETSIN 1pc Heart Print Pet Hoodie

How adorable is this pet hoodie?

The green jumper, which has pink heart ears, comes in a variety of sizes to suit your cat or dog.

Buy it here from just €2.03.

Fabric Jewellery Storage Box

If you often have trouble detangling your chains or losing your stud earrings, look no further than this jewellery storage box.

The multi-grid fabric boxes are the perfect organisational tool, and will save you so much time getting ready.

Buy yours here for €2.25.

White Faux Sheepskin Decorative Pillow Cover

Did you know SHEIN has an incredible homeware section?

If you’re looking to do up your room in the new year, Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on interior bits and bobs.

These faux sheepskin decorative pillow covers are available to shop in a variety of sizes from just €2.79 each.

Shop it here.

Christmas Gingerbread Man Aroma Candle

How cute are these gingerbread man candles?

The coffee-scented candles are an ideal festive decoration, or a stocking filler for the Christmas-lover in your life.

Buy them here for €2.40 each.

Pet Outing Car-draped Nest

Looking to treat your pet this Christmas?

This brown plush nest is perfect for your little pal’s outings in the car.

Buy it here for €16.20.

Cubic Zirconia Decor Ring

We’re obsessed with this ring.

The gold piece, which is made of cubic zirconia, brings an element of glitz and glam to any outfit.

Buy yours here for just €2.70.

Travel Refillable Bottle Set

SHEIN stocks a refillable bottle set, which is ideal for travel, back to school and students living away from home.

The handy set includes a pump bottle, spray bottle, squeezy bottle, three squeezy tubes and two pots.

Buy it here for €4.50.

Minimalist Ruched Bag

You can’t go wrong with a white shoulder bag.

We especially love this one from SHEIN, which features a ruching detail in the PU leather.

Buy yours here for just €5.40.

Shop in style this Black Friday with SHEIN!

Did you know? SHEGLAM is committed to not testing on animals and received the Leaping Bunny Approval from Cruelty Free International in 2022