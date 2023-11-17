South William Clinic launch incredible deals in their Beautiful Black Friday sale

South William Clinic is Ireland’s leading luxury clinic, who specialise in skin, laser, aesthetics, and body treatments, as well as stocking over 20 of the world’s top skincare brands in its skin shop.

Every year, South William Clinic launch their exclusive Beautiful Black Friday Collection – which features a wide range of amazing value once-off deals across their most popular treatments, and on Gift Cards which includes a €200 Gift Card for just €99.

In celebration of their incredible Black Friday offers, we’ve teamed up with South William Clinic to give one lucky winner a €200 gift card over on our Instagram page.

With the festive season upon us, now is the perfect time to treat that special someone to an incredible gift for a fraction of the original price.

South William Clinic boasts one of Ireland’s most sought after collections of skin, laser, aesthetics, body and wellness treatments – so they really have something for everyone.

This Black Friday, South William Clinic are also offering 10% OFF all skincare for the month of November.

Use discount code BBF10 for 10% off online, with a minimum spend of €50.

Want to give your skin some TLC during the harsh, winter weather? Or want to treat that special someone to a luxurious treatment?

South William Clinic offer a diverse range of skin, laser, aesthetics and body treatments.

Check out their top picks below:

Get the JLO Glow with Hydrafacial

The clinic have a number of offers on the beloved Hydrafacial treatment, including the Signature Hydrafacial 30-Mins only €99 (save €81), the new Deluxe Hydrafacial with choice of custom skin booster and LED Light Therapy only €169 (save €81), or the new JLO Beauty Deluxe Hydrafacial course of two only €349 (save €151).

Microneedling & Secret RF Skin Rejuvenation for the Party Season

Looking for something a bit more advanced? Stimulate fresh collagen and elastin production for flawless skin with Dermapen Deluxe Microneedling course of two including an Uber Peel with each session for enhanced results only €399 (save €201) or try the gold standard Secret RF +Microneedling treatment to tackle lax skin, acne scars, large pores and more only €1,499 for a course of two for full face and neck (save €501).

Kim K’s Favourite Laser Treatments

Target acne, ageing skin, pigmentation, redness, sun damage and vascular issues with BBL HERO – the new age IPL treatment for fast and effective results.

Kim Kardashian recently showed her love for BBL & MOXI laser, available at South William Clinic. Get a course of BBL treatments for only €999 (save €501). You can also add a skin resurfacing treatment “the icing on the cake” with HALO laser for filter like skin in real life for €1k extra.

Less Wrinkles, More Lift with EMFACE needle-free anti-ageing treatment

EMFACE has celebrities like Jessica Simpson and Lisa Rinna lining up to avail of the effects of this non-surgical and needle-free alternative to anti-ageing treatments.

Two unique technologies target facial muscles and stipulate collagen and elastin for a more youthful appearance in just 20 minutes. The end result is less wrinkles and more lift.

South William Clinic have an exclusive Black Friday launch offer on a course of 4 for only €1,499 (save €1,501) – that’s a whopping 50% OFF for the first 20 customers only to try this amazing new technology.

All I want for Christmas… Silky smooth skin, and a snatched body!

South William Clinic also have amazing offers on laser hair and vein removal for silky smooth, hair-free skin this winter including full legs, underarm and any bikini laser course of 4 for only €549 (save €191), or full legs course of 4 for only €499 (save €161).

Looking for a more defined body contour, or tighter core, their Body Elite Suite features offers on Coolsculpting fat freezing and EmSculpt NEO with course packages from only €699!

Skin like glass with facials and peels a plenty

As well as all their advanced technologies, the clinic also has once-off deals on all your favourite facials and peels including a course of two Environ Luxury Facials 70-Mins only €299 (save €141), Alumier MD Luxury Bespoke Peels 45-Mins course of 3 only €349 (save €101), and a course of 6 LED Light Therapy Sessions all for only €299 (save €181)

You can check out all their amazing Black Friday deals here or visit www.southwilliamclinic.com

Sign-up to the South William Clinic Gold Circle HERE for all the latest updates, offers, exclusive event invites and much more.

Follow South William Clinic on social for all the latest updates and more great exclusive offer launches: