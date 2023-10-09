SOSU Cosmetics and Dripping Gold release luxurious Christmas Gift Sets

Calling all beauty lovers: SOSU Cosmetics and Dripping Gold have just released their luxurious Christmas Gift Sets.

Luxurious yet affordable, festive yet versatile, the SOSU Cosmetics Christmas Gift Sets are perfect for gifting or giving your makeup some extra festive sparkle this festive season.

Whether you use them as the perfect excuse to get yourself glam, or want to gift someone special, there’s something to fit under everyone’s tree this Christmas.

Within the SOSU Cosmetics Christmas collection is a range of new and exclusive products along with some best-sellers, all wrapped in eye-catching new packaging.

One of our favourites from the collection is the Starry Eyed set, which comes with the bestselling Hidden Agenda Lashes, a Precision Lash Applicator and the brand new Lash Remover.

The Starry Eyed set, worth €40.85, is available for €32.95.

Looking for a stocking filler? The Lash Minute Plans lash sets, that come in the styles Katie and Gigi, are just €5.95.



Another stunning gift from the SOSU Cosmetics Christmas collection is the Shimmer & Spice gift set – which is your ticket to be absolutely glowing this party season.

Inside, you’ll find an exclusive nude eyeshadow quad, with four highly pigmented shades for long-lasting, crease-proof perfection. It features three matte shades and one shimmer shade, to create an array of eyeshadow looks.

The brown shimmer eyeliner defines and smokes out your eyes to bring you from day to night. Use the dual-ended brush for a flawless application and blend.

The set, worth €37.85, is available for €29.95.

The SOSU Cosmetics Christmas collection also includes two stunning lipstick sets.

The Try Me Trio has two different finishes in three gorgeous nude shades, perfect for every festive makeup look.

The set includes the bestselling Birthday Suit matte lipstick and two brand-new shades – Sugar Cane and IT Gal.

Shop it in store or online for just €25.95 (worth €38.95).

The Kissmass Lip Trio set features a trio of must-have products that will leave your lips looking fabulous.

It includes the bestselling Birthday Suit Lipstick in a matte finish, with a rich and buildable formula.

This gift set also includes two new, exclusive products. The Rose Gold Shimmer Lipglaze adds a touch of shimmer and shine to your lips, keeping your pout luscious. The brand-new lip liner shade, Cinnamon, is perfect for adding shape and volume to your lips.

It’s worth €31.95, and available for €19.95.

And for tan lovers, Dripping Gold has just released its Christmas Gift Set collection so you can be glowing all festive season long.

It’s time to start thinking about gifting for all the glam girls and guys in your life and we have something for everyone.

The Dripping Gold Christmas Crackers feature the bestselling Luxury Mousse in a travel-friendly 90ml bottle.

Available in three stunning shades, Medium, Dark and Ultra-Dark, you can enjoy a streak-free application and a delicious tropical scent.

This Christmas gift or stocking filler, available for €16.95, is set to add a touch of sun-kissed radiance to the holiday season.

The Dripping Gold Tan Essentials set has everything you need for a glowing tan.

Featuring the Luxury Mousse in Ultra Dark, Body Tune Bling and a Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt, it has all the must-haves to ramp up your tan this Christmas.

Start off with the Luxury Mousse in shade Ultra Dark for an intense deep tan and apply it with the Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt for a streak-free even application.

For a beautiful, glowing finish, add Body Tune Bling over top. The creamy formula is designed to blur and highlight your skin with a champagne pink sheen.

The stunning set, worth €44.90, is available for €34.95.

The Dripping Gold Party Prep gift set has all you need to get yourself ready for all your Christmas parties and events.

It includes Hydra Whip Clear Tanning Mousse in shade Medium, Wonder Water face tanning mist in shade Light-Medium, Bronze Bar, and a Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt.

The Party Prep gift set, worth €54.85, is available for €39.95.

You can pick up the SOSU Cosmetics and Dripping Gold Gift Sets in the Flagship store in Dundrum Town Centre, retailers nationwide or online at sosucosmetics.com.