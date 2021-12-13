Last Minute Christmas Gifts From Boohoo

Looking for some last minute Christmas presents? Boohoo.com have a wide range of gifts on site that you can order right now to get just in time for December 25th.

From stocking fillers and Secret Santa gifts, to high-end hair and beauty products, we have rounded up some gorgeous last minute gift ideas to get your loved-ones or treat yourself to.

There is also currently 40% off on Boohoo’s new season, plus up to 80% off on their sale – so you can grab a bargain now!

Take a look:

Girl Power’ Embroidered Satin Pyjama Short Set

There is nothing better than getting a new pair of pyjamas for Christmas.

This pink satin ‘Girl Power’ short set is on sale for just €16.80 here.

Fluffy Cross Front Slippers

How cosy do these fluffy slippers look?

They are available in pink, black, wine and grey, and are just €13.20 on sale now here.

Mini Grab Bag

This bright pink mini bag will add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

It’s only €16.80 on sale, so get yours here now.

Block Heel Pointed Toe Sock Boot

Boots are a winter must-have.

These black, block heel boots will keep your feet warm this Christmas while also looking stylish.

Get yours here for just €30 on sale.

Molly Mae x Beauty Works Curl Kit

Want to treat someone to the gift of gorgeous hair this Christmas?

Molly-Mae Hague’s Beauty Works Curl Kit will help you achieve the Love Island star’s famous bouncy locks.

Shop it for €135 here, or get her wave kit here.

Beauty Works 12 Days Of Christmas Calendar

Discover luxury haircare and exclusive treats behind each door, with the limited edition Beauty Works 12 Days of Christmas Gift Calendar.

The perfect gift for under the tree or as a present for yourself, with a range of hair products from haircare faves to luxurious hair accessories.

It’s currently on sale for just €60 (usually €120) so get yours here before it sells out!

Technic 15 Eyeshadow Palette – Invite Only

This Technic eyeshadow palette would be a fab stocking filler!

It contains 15 pressed pigment eyeshadows, including some stunning sparkly shades for the festive season.

Buy yours for just €15 here.

Large LED Beauty Mirror

This vanity mirror would make a great Christmas gift.

It has LED lights around it so you can get a better look at yourself when you’re doing your glam, and it’s only €25 here.

By Ohemaa Body Shape Candle Cream

Inspired by the female form, these white torso candles are a wonderful addition to your home décor.

We think this would be a great Secret Santa/Kris Kindle gift.

The candle is currently on sale for just €15 here.

Brushworks Rose Quartz Resin Roller & Gua Sha Face rollers and gua shas exploded in popularity in the past year thanks to beauty gurus raving about them on TikTok. But the concept of them is anything but new, as they have long been used in Chinese medicine to rejuvenate tired-looking skin and aid in lymphatic drainage. The tools, usually made of jade or quartz stone, can help reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and smooth wrinkles. Get this gorgeous rose quartz set for just €15 here. Real Techniques Artist Essentials Real Techniques Artist Essentials Set contains five quality, curated tools perfect for those for wanting to create stunning makeup looks. Each one has an individual, versatile shape which adds unique detail and definition to facial features. The best part? The brushes are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly! Get yours for €30 here.