Give the gift of a white smile this Christmas with Polished London’s stunning new set

We don’t know about you, but we love receiving a gift set at Christmas – especially when it’s packed full of our favourite whitening products.

Celebrity favourite Oral and Dental care brand Polished London have launched a stunning new gift set for Christmas, which will make the perfect present under any tree.

The limited-edition set features a selection of the brand’s best-selling products, and a new whitening essential to include in your daily routine!

Whether you’re shopping for your mum, boyfriend, or yourself – this set has everything you need to keep your teeth healthy and glistening this Christmas.

The Perfectly Polished Gift Set includes five products, which are listed below:

Whitening Pen – New and exclusive to this gift set, Polished London’s new Whitening Pen is formulated to dissolve stains and whiten the teeth, and is infused with Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP) – a revolutionary whitening ingredient.

The Whitening Pen, which is free from peroxide and harmful abrasives, leaves you with long lasting results, and there’s no need to rinse after using it.

Teeth Whitening Powder – Specifically formulated to remove stubborn stains caused by lifestyle chooses including tobacco, tea, coffee, red while and colourful foods, the Polished London Teeth Whitening Powder leaves you with a smooth, fresh and dentist clean feel while being free from peroxide and harmful abrasives.

Whitening Paste – Unique formulated with a thicker consistency to traditional toothpaste, the Whitening Paste contains Papaya Enzyme, which provides advanced stain removal, leaving you with whiter teeth, fresh breath all the while fighting bacteria.

With maximum fluoride protection, natural peppermint flavour and SLS free, this vegan, cruelty-free oral care offering will soon become a mainstay in your daily routine.

Bamboo Toothbrush – The Bamboo Toothbrush is a vegan friendly, BPA and Toxic free alternative to the traditional plastic toothbrush.

Polished London make sure to use Panda friendly MOSO variety of Bamboo that does not use any harmful fertilisers or pesticides during cultivation.

Teeth Whitening Strips – A mainstay in the Polished London catalogue, the Teeth Whitening Strips are a sell-out answer to achieving a visibly whiter smile in just 14 days, if used for 30minutes daily.

These comfortable and discreet strips gently remove light stains while whitening teeth. For deeper stains, use the strips for 60 minutes per day.

The Perfectly Polished Gift Set is worth €100, but retails for just €60 – saving you a whopping €40.

TV presenter Glenda Gilson, who is known for her stunning smile, is a huge fan of Polished London – and their new gift set.

The 40-year-old helped launch the set last week alongside the brand’s founder Debbie Sleeman.

Speaking at the launch, Glenda stressed the importance of looking after your teeth, and said: “I am so for the natural look and keeping what we have.”

Glenda also said she’s had her teeth professionally whitened in the past, but confessed it did “hurt”.

The mother-of-two then said: “I love the Polished London products because I can do it myself at home and just keep on top of it, instead of paying out this huge money [to get them whitened].”

Polished London was developed in London in 2015 with the aim to create a cruelty-free, vegan and luxurious answer to Oral Care and Teeth Whitening.

Dedicated to bringing innovative dental products to consumers, Polished London source the finest ingredients that are stringently tested, safe and compliant to UK and EU regulations, resulting in a loved and trusted brand that are distributed to dentists, pharmacies and salons across the world.

They aim to create amazing products that actually work, offering a new and exciting way to care for and whiten your teeth at home or on the go.

The full Polished London range, including the Perfectly Polished gift set, is available online via www.polishedlondon.com and in stockists nationwide.