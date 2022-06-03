Emma and Ashley Kehoe reveal the perfect way to spend the bank holiday weekend with Aperol Spritz

Influencer sisters Emma and Ashley Kehoe have revealed the perfect way to spend the bank holiday weekend with Aperol Spritz.

The fashionistas, who recently returned from a trip to Venice with the brand, showed us how to create your own Aperitivo moment at home in a video tutorial.

All you need is a 70cl bottle of Aperol, which is just €15 in SuperValu stores until June 8th, a bottle of Prosecco, Schweppes soda water, fresh orange slices, and some large glasses of ice.

Ashley and Emma showed us exactly how to make the perfect Aperol Spritz for you and your friend, to be enjoyed with some light bites from the SuperValu signature tastes range.

Creating the perfect Aperitivo moment, which is summed up as, tasty food and drinks with good company.

To make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home, follow these easy steps:

Fill a large glass with plenty of ice

Add 75ml Prosecco

Add 50ml Aperol

Add a dash of Soda water

Stir gently (make sure you don’t lose that effervescence)

Finally, garnish with an orange slice and sit back, relax, and enjoy your perfect Aperol Spritz!

Aperol Spritz has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and has become one of the most Insta-grammed cocktails worldwide. Don’t forget to tag us drinking yours this weekend!