BiaBelle founders unveil their brand new Gradual Tan with glamourous launch party

BiaBelle unveiled their brand new Gradual Tan with a glamourous launch party in Dublin.

Founders Aoibhinn and Bláthnaid Murphy hosted the bash at the Morgan Hotel in Temple Bar, where they were joined by a host of beauty lovers.

Excitement levels were high at the lavish launch party as they did a live countdown to their latest product going live on their website.

Guests were treated to tasty canapés, as well as personalised BiaBelle cocktails – including the Gradual Tan-Tini, Aoibh’spresso Martini and a Blá Freezy.

BiaBelle‘s brand new hydrating Gradual Tan is packed with powerful active ingredients which will not only give you a stunning sun-kissed glow, but it will also firm and enhance your skin’s elasticity.

With a combination of Hyaluronic Acid, Irish Seaweed Extracts, and Vitamins C, E, B3, B5 & B6, your skin will be nourished and rejuvenated with every use.

Suitable for face and body, this Gradual Tan is also vegan friendly, and retails at €23.

Say goodbye to dull, dry skin and hello to a luminous, hydrated complexion with BiaBelle’s Gradual Tan, which you can purchase online here.

BiaBelle has been in business for just over six years, and was founded by Irish sisters Aoibhinn and Bláthnaid with their mother Susan Murphy in December 2017.

Combining their knowledge and expertise in makeup and business, BiaBelle has quickly become a favourite with some of the world’s biggest influencers and beauty bloggers.

Their products, which boast a signature pretty pink packaging, range from tan to makeup and lashes.