WIN: 200 euro voucher for SuperValu to celebrate their amazing offer on Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wine

We’ve teamed up with SuperValu to give away two amazing prizes to celebrate their offer on the Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wine range – available now in stores nationwide.

The first winner will receive a €200 SuperValu voucher to spend on Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé wines, plus some tasty treats for a girlie night in.

We will also choose a second lucky winner, who will nab a €100 SuperValu voucher to spend in stores or online.

From now until November 22nd, the Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wine range is available for a very special offer of €12 in SuperValu stores and online; it’s usual RRP is €16.

During this offer period, Sarah Jessica Parker herself will be joining her favourite Irish supermarket chain for an Instagram Live on November 15th at 7pm – so be sure to tune in.

The actress and business woman will chat to SuperValu Wine Expert Kevin O’Callaghan about her Invivo X, SJP wine range, and so much more.

SJP, best known as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and it’s reboot And Just Like That, is a huge fan of SuperValu and has previously given them shout outs for some of her favourite tasty foods on social media.

The Hollywood star regularly shops at SuperValu when she stays at her holiday home in Donegal, which she owns with her actor husband Matthew Broderick.

SuperValu also holds a special place in her heart as they exclusively stock her Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé wines, which she created with winemakers Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron from New Zealand-based Invivo wines. SJP is hands on, and tastes and blends every new vintage with Tim and Rob.

The New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc boasts tropical flavours, with a smooth and long finish.

The delicate oak influence underpins the fruit on the nose and in the palate giving an immediate softness and accessibility, making it a versatile wine that’s great with food or on its own.

This seriously drinkable Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect accompaniment to any fish dish, from grilled prawns, baked or smoked salmon or with some fresh oysters.

The Invivo X, SJP Rosé, crafted in partnership with a family-owned vineyard from Provence in the South of France, is the perfect beverage for a girls night in.

Full bodied with great complexity and elegance, the aroma invokes clear rose petals and bright summer berry characters which make this wine exceptionally fresh.

A gorgeous shade of blush pink, this rosé delivers a terrific fruit intensity, finishing with a delightfully long and refreshing taste.

Fancy trying out the Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wines for yourself? Enter our competition on Instagram below to be in with a chance of winning SuperValu shopping vouchers to spend on the range.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @supervalu_irl and @goss.ie, and tag a friend in the comments.

