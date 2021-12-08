12 Days of Gossmas: WIN the ultimate gift for gin lovers thanks to Toyota Sandyford

It’s the eighth day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the ultimate gift for gin lovers.

We’ve teamed up with Toyota Sandyford to give FOUR lucky readers a luxury hamper, which includes a 500ml bottle of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with two matching glasses, two tonics, and two tickets to The Shed Distillery Experience in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

Toyota Sandyford, based at 40 Heather Road, stock over 130 Toyota Plus Approved Used Cars and a selection of Premium Vehicles – including a full range of New Toyota Hybrid Electric Cars.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these hampers thanks to Toyota Sandyford, enter our competition on Instagram.

Simply like the below post, make sure you’re following @toyotasandyford and @goss.ie, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

Best of luck!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)