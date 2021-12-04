12 Days of Gossmas: WIN the perfect Christmas gifts for him and her from Spotlight Oral Care

It’s the fourth day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the perfect Christmas gifts for him and her from Spotlight Oral Care.

Spotlight Oral Care want to make smiles happen this Christmas with their range of self-care treats and smile-enhancing essentials.

Created by dentists, clinically proven, cruelty-free, and earth-kind, each of these festive gifts and surprises for Christmas 2021 has been specially curated to enhance oral health and pamper the ones you love. Because what’s better than giving the gift of a beautiful smile?

As part of our popular Gossmas giveaways, we’ve teamed up with Spotlight Oral Care to give one lucky reader their Gift for Her and Gift for Him sets.

The Gift for Her set is valued at €98, and contains: Teeth Whitening Strips (14-day course), Teeth Whitening Pen, Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth, Lip Scrub & Lip Scrub Tool, Towel Headband & White Facial Jade Roller.

The Gift for Him set is also valued at €98, and contains: Teeth Whitening Strips For Men (14-day course), Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth, Mouthwash for Whitening Teeth, Dental Floss for Whitening Teeth, and Wireless Earphones.

Spotlight Oral Care is continuing to make smiles happen this Christmas and have gifting options to suit every budget and every smile at eu.spotlightoralcare.com.

To be in with a chance of winning a Gift for Her and Gift for Him set from Spotlight Oral Care, enter our competition on Instagram.

Simply like the below post, make sure you’re following @spotlight_oral_care and @goss.ie, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

Founded in 2016 by sisters and dentists Dr. Lisa and Dr. Vanessa Creaven, Spotlight Oral Care’s goal is to create the best clean, clinically proven, effective, and earth-kind oral care products possible, while educating and promoting oral health awareness amongst patients and customers.

Passionate about oral health, and on a mission to make oral care not only effective and clean but sustainable too, Spotlight Oral Care is bridging the gap between oral health and beauty.

Whether you’re ready for a whiter, brighter smile or want to say bye, bye to Sensitive Teeth for good, Spotlight Oral Care is on a mission to help you uncover their greatest smile yet.