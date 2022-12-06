12 Days of Gossmas: Win a €250 gift card to spend at Jervis Shopping Centre

It’s day six of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving one lucky reader a €250 gift card to spend at Jervis Shopping Centre.

It’s that time of the year again and Jervis Shopping Centre, Dublin’s most iconic shopping destination and firm favourite with Irish families, is pulling out all of the stops for Christmas!

Jervis Shopping Centre is home to over 55 stores offering fashion, beauty, leisure, technology and more, making it the ideal location to get the perfect Christmas gift while sorting your festive wardrobe out at the same time.

Parents can get ready for the ultimate Winter Wonderland in Dublin City Centre. Santa Clause has arrived in his Magical Castle, which is open every day until Christmas Eve. Visit Jervis.ie for booking details.

Jervis Shopping Centre is one of Dublin’s most successful and vibrant shopping environments and is easily accessible by Luas, DART, bus or car. Car parking for the full day is capped at €13, with late night parking over the Christmas period.

The Luas is conveniently located right outside the front door. AND the cross-city Luas connects with Jervis Shopping Centre so it’s the perfect choice for northsiders and southsiders alike.

The big news for shoppers taking their car into the city to get all their shopping done in one place is that now you can exit the Car Park onto Jervis Street both left AND right, which will shorten your journey home!

If turning left at the exit, you can take a right turn at Great Strand Street (beside the Morrison Hotel) and exit onto the Quays from Capel Street.

To be in with a chance of winning a €250 gift card for Jervis Shopping Centre, enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter, simply like the post, make sure you’re following @jervis.sc and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

To celebrate the festive season, Jervis Shopping Centre is running a very exciting competition.

Shoppers can win 24 days of festive prizes from retailers at Jervis Shopping Centre and a whopping €1,000 is up for grabs on Christmas Eve.

To enter all you have to do is spend €20 in any store in the Centre, then enter your details at Jervis.ie.

Remember to keep your receipt as you will need to prove that to claim your prizes!