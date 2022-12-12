12 Days of Gossmas: Win a €200 One4all Gift Card

It’s the final day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away a €200 One4all Gift Card.

With Christmas on the horizon, many people have multiple gifts to buy, and thinking of the perfect gift to get for everyone can be difficult.

This year, One4all has you covered with hassle free festive shopping, making sure your Christmas is practically perfect.

The One4all Gift Card is the ideal Christmas gift as it caters to all budgets and is available to buy in several custom designs.

Loadable from €15 to €150, the One4all Gift Card is a multi-store gift card that can be spent with any of One4all’s 12,000 accepting retailers nationwide and participating online partners, including IKEA, Penneys, Arnotts, Nastygal & BoohooMAN, The Grafton Barber, Boots and Currys PC World.

Whether they want a new outfit or two, to buy several items for their home or a day of adventurous activities, your loved one will find their own perfect gift or experience with a One4all Gift Card.

The One4all Gift Card is lightweight, postable and available to buy online at one4all.ie or at your local Post Office, Tesco, Dealz, Circle K and selected Post Points.

For those that might not get to see friends and family in person this Christmas or have a tech savvy loved one, the One4all Digital Gift Card is a perfect solution.

The One4all Digital Gift Card can be bought, sent, and spent from a smartphone or computer.

Create a personal touch with a video message, insert a favourite image, and add your own text to the One4all Digital Gift Card before delivering via text or email to a loved one.

Just like the One4all Gift Card, the One4all Digital Gift Card can be used with One4all’s 12,000 accepting retailers in-store or participating online partners, like a standard Visa Debit Card. To purchase a One4all Digital Gift Card, simply log on here.

To be in with a chance of winning a €200 One4all Gift Card, enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter, simply like the post, make sure you’re following @one4allireland and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

Good luck!