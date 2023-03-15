Yvonne Connolly admits she’s ‘ridiculously excited to be a Granny’ following the birth of Jack Keating’s daughter

Yvonne Connolly has admitted she’s “ridiculously excited to be a Granny”, following the birth of Jack Keating’s daughter.

Last week, her 24-year-old son announced the surprise birth of his first child on Instagram.

Fans had no idea the Love Island 2022 star was set to become a father, as he kept the news private.

Jack later confirmed that he and the baby’s mother are not together, but that they were looking forward to co-parenting their baby girl.

Yvonne, who shares Jack with her ex-husband Ronan Keating, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet new photo with her son and granddaughter.

Paying tribute to Jack on his birthday, she wrote: “Happy birthday Jack ♥️ 24 years ago today I held you in my arms like this and you made me the happiest woman in the world. I’ve loved you every minute of every day since.

“I’m so proud of you and ridiculously excited to a Granny 👵🏻 💕💕💕💕💕”

In an interview with The UK Sun last week, Jack confirmed: “My daughter’s mother and I are not together however, we look forward to co-parenting together and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life.”