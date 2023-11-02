Will Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman star in their own Beckham style docu-series?

David and Victoria Beckham recently won praise following the release of Netflix’s new docu-series about the famous footballer and his family.

The programme documented David’s rise to stardom and his love story with Victoria, featuring interviews with the couple and those closest to them.

While the series has received rave reviews online, Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman won’t be following suit anytime soon.

While Amy has admitted she loves watching shows like that, including Tyson Fury’s Netflix reality series, she wouldn’t want to be the subject of one.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the mother-of-three said: “I’m actually in the middle of watching At Home With The Furys at the moment andnext on the cards is Beckham.”

“But no, I couldn’t ever do a show like that. A crew in my house? Couldn’t cope! I definitely wouldn’t do it. For us we like to close the door.”

Amy echoed the same sentiment during an interview with Goss.ie back in May.

When asked if she would ever film a reality show with her family, she told us: “No! No, no, no. I would find that way too much, I wouldn’t love it.

“And because the kids aren’t on social media, I’d find it hard to have people film them.”

“No, I would be way too nervous! And imagine you weren’t in control of editing it? No, I couldn’t.”

The actress has been married to the Irish rugby star since 2010, and the couple are parents to three children – Sadie, Billy and Ted.

The family of five currently live in a lavish home in Rathmines, which they renovated over a number of years.