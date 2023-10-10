Well-known Irish celebrity pleads not guilty to defilement of a child ahead of trial

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 12 and 13 years ago in Dublin.

The offences are contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006.

On Monday, the accused appeared at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, and stated he is pleading not guilty to each of the three charges against him.

The trial, which is expected to last three to four days, had been set down to get underway on Monday morning but Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the case to today after a jury was selected.