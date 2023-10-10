Well-known Irish celebrity pleads not guilty to defilement of a child ahead of trial

The well-known Irish celebrity who was charged with defilement of a child earlier this year has pleaded not guilty, ahead of his trial.
The entertainer, who can not be publicly named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers from a Divisional Protective Services Bureau in February and brought before the Dublin District Court.
The man, who is in his 40s, was then charged with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 17.
The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 12 and 13 years ago in Dublin.
The offences are contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006.
On Monday, the accused appeared at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, and stated he is pleading not guilty to each of the three charges against him.
The trial, which is expected to last three to four days, had been set down to get underway on Monday morning but Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the case to today after a jury was selected.
A jury of nine men and three women was then empanelled and told to return to the court today.