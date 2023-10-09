Well-known faces show their support for Brian Dowling – as he makes heartbreaking confession about Big Brother

A host of well-known faces have shown their support for Brian Dowling, after he admitted he feels like he’s been “erased” from Big Brother.

The Kildare native rose to fame in the early 2000s when he won two versions of the Channel 4 series – and he later went on to host the show in 2011 before being brutally axed in 2013.

The highly anticipated reboot series premiered on ITV and Virgin Media One on Sunday night, with 16 new contestants entering the iconic house.

Ahead of the show, Brian took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of him on the show.

He captioned the post: “Tonight is the night & some may even say, the long-awaited return of Big Brother. I’ve posted so much stuff on here over the years regarding winning Big Brother in 2001 & also winning Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 both of these opportunities 100% changed my life.”

“I have the ABSOLUTE BEST MEMORIES EVER as a housemate. I then went on to host the show for six seasons, the first man to host Big Brother!”

“This pic was taken just before we recorded the pilot for Celebrity Big Brother in August 2011. I don’t remember the exact date, but the show officially started on * August 18th & this was just a few days beforehand. It’s so odd looking back at myself with no beard.”

The TV personality continued: “I think just over 8 Million people tuned in to watch the first live show. We had some INCREDIBLE HOUSEMATES.”

“From crowning Luke Anderson the winner to ICONS like Denise Welch, Julian Clary, Heidi & Spencer & of course Rylan ½ I was only 33 years old when I was offered the job of hosting the main show. I, of course, said yes, even though it was the spin-off show I wanted & not the main show.”

“But I would have been a fool to turn it down. Speaking honestly, I always feel some people like to change history & try & erase the fact I hosted the show directly after Davina [McCall] & then it went to Emma [Willis].”

“Just recently, on Friday’s This Morning, for example. The new hosts of Big Brother AJ [Odudu] & Will [Best] were being interviewed & they were asked if they had spoken to ‘Emma & Davina’ obviously as the ex hosts & then their pics were brought up on screen.”

“Yet again, there wasn’t even a mention of my time hosting, or even anyone on the production team that would have at least flagged that I was also an ex-presenter.”

“It would have been so lovely to have been included, or to even get a thumbs up from my peers would be INCREDIBLE I find it so odd that this keeps happening.”

Brian concluded his post by writing: “[My husband] Arthur [Gourounlian] & I have our book coming out on the 26th of October this month & I go into much more detail surrounding this time of my life as the host of Big Brother & the aftermath and the impact it had on my life.”

“I think AJ is a FABULOUS choice as a host. I don’t know Will, but he seems like a lot of fun. I would like to wish them both the best of luck as the new hosts.”

Famous faces rushed to the comment section to show their support for Brian, including presenter Laura Whitmore who wrote: “You’re an icon! ❤️”

Brian’s husband Arthur, who is a judge on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Star, commented: “Well, there’s one thing I know, and it’s 100% accurate. No one EVER won BB twice and went to host for six seasons. I LOVE YOU and so so PROUD of you 💚”

Drag queen Davina Devine wrote: “I noticed that on tv the other day too, I was fuming for you. You are a BB icon and legend , slaying in every role, even host!! The Ultimate; some might say💅🏽🩷”

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan penned: “I remember sitting at the edge of the eye backstage watching you go out and on that stage and taking on that massive crowd when you took on the gig first, no easy feat and most defo a proud moment to be remembered! Still the ultimate housemate! 👏🏻”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.