WATCH: Nicola Coughlan has the BEST reaction to being surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Nicola Coughlan was left “shook” after receiving a surprise message from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Derry Girls star made her debut ELLE UK cover this month, and she sat down with the magazine to play a game of Ask Me Anything.

A couple of minutes into filming, the Irish actress was played a video by legendary actor, director, playwright and singer-songwriter Lin-Manuel, which left Nicola in tears.

Lin-Manuel asked the Bridgerton star, who he said he is a “longtime fan” of, what he should do when he visits Ireland for the first time.

Reacting to the message, Nicola exclaimed: “Okay I did not expect that. I thought you were going to be like: ‘Here’s one of your cousins!’ What?! I can’t cope. I’m obsessed with Lin-Manuel Miranda, In The Heights, everything.”

“Well Lin-Manuel, my now close, personal friend, when you come to Ireland you should come to Galway. We were voted the friendliest city in the world by Lonely Planet.”

Continuing with her recommendations, Nicola said: “I would go to Charlie Byrne’s bookshop, it is a beautiful second-hand bookstore where you can get everything you could possibly imagine.”

“And you should have a pint of Guinness, of course, in Tigh Neachtain which is a beautiful Irish pub and there’s lots of singing and music, which you could join in with.”

“And thank you for this, this is the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. I’m so happy. I cried so many times watching Hamilton and I’ve also cried today. Thank you for all of the tears you’ve given me throughout my life.”

Watch the full video below: