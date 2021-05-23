WATCH: Maura Higgins breaks down in tears as Molly-Mae Hague passes her driving test

"This is a best friend's reaction right here."

WATCH: Maura Higgins breaks down in tears as Molly-Mae Hague passes her...

Maura Higgins broke down in tears after finding out Molly-Mae Hague passed her driving test.

The reality stars became close friends after meeting on Love Island in 2019, and have been spending more time together in recent weeks since Maura’s split from Chris Taylor.

Earlier this week, Molly shared her delight after passing her driving test following months of lessons.

In her latest YouTube video, the 21-year-old documented the moment she told her friends, family and boyfriend Tommy Fury the good news.

Speaking about Maura’s reaction, Molly said: “She’s not in shock because she had faith in me, but she still cried.”

Showing a teary-eyed Maura, who waited in the car for Molly while she did her test, Molly said: “This is a best friend’s reaction right here honestly. Tears, tears because your best mate passed her driving test.”

Putting on sunglasses to cover her eyes, Maura joked: “Don’t look at me! Do you know what happened? I pulled in here and I was like, ‘She’d be done now.’ And then I spotted the car and was like oh god…”

The Irish beauty admitted she initially feared Molly had failed the test again based on her body language when she got out of the driving instructor’s car.

“All I could see was you from behind… and then whatever way your face turned I could see you were smiling and I was like, ‘Surely she wouldn’t be smiling she’d be crying if she failed!”

