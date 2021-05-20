Molly-Mae Hague celebrates ‘the happiest day of her life’ as she passes driving test

The Love Island star admitted she never thought she would pass

Molly-Mae Hague celebrates ‘the happiest day of her life’ as she passes...

Molly-Mae Hague has celebrated “the happiest day of her life”, after passing her driving test.

The Love Island star failed her test a few years ago, and had been retaking her lessons in recent months.

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share her excitement after finally passing the test.

She wrote: “This is literally the happiest day of my life. I literally can’t believe it. I can’t stop smiling.”

“This has been such a journey for me. I really really never thought I’d pass my test,” the reality star admitted. “Over the moon.”

Molly also shared the news on her Instagram feed, writing: “I can’t not have the insta moment all my friends had when they were 17. Swipe to see why I’ll be smiling all week 🤍”.

Her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who is currently in Las Vegas to train, commented on the post: “Smashed it like I knew you would❤️”

Maura Higgins commented: “Sooo proud 👏👏🔥🔥”, while Joanna Chimonides wrote: “WOOOOOOOP THATS MY CACOOOOON❤️”.

The news comes after Molly shut down rumours her close friend and fellow Love Islander Maura had moved in with her, following Maura’s split from Chris Taylor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague🤍 (@mollymae)