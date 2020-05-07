Vogue Williams shares sweet baby scan of her unborn daughter

The reality star is expecting her second child this summer

Vogue Williams has shared a sweet baby scan of her unborn daughter.

The 34-year-old is expecting her second child with her husband and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews this summer.

Vogue took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her growing little girl in the gorgeous 3D scan photo.

“Hello little girl,” she captioned the post.

The Dubliner also showed Theodore’s 3D scans as she compared her son and daughter’s images in a brief clip, with both children looking very alike in the womb.

It comes after Vogue recently opened up about her first encounter with Spencer when they both starred on the television skiing show, The Jump.

“When I met him, he was wearing tracksuit bottoms and slip-on shoes,” she revealed on the Sheer Luxe podcast.

“I thought, “Omg, the state of him”. I didn’t want to like him at the start, he seemed smug, but we clicked as pals,” she added.

