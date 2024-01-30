Vogue Williams leaves fans saying the same thing as she enjoys first child-free holiday with husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have jetted off on their first child-free holiday together since becoming parents.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, share three kids – Theodore, 5, Gigi, 3, and 1-year-old Otto.

Taking to Instagram today, the podcast host shared stunning snaps of her and Spencer on a ski trip in Megève, a popular ski resort village in the Alps.

Vogue also confirmed that they’re staying at the five star Four Seasons Megève.

She captioned the post: “We finally did it, a trip away just us! We always say let’s do a little trip away a year together but have never done it.

“It’s been very nice to be away without getting anyone snacks or worrying about nap time!

“Some skiing, a lot of eating and plenty of chill… the dream…”

“We are staying at the @fsmegeve and I may feel slightly guilty because it’s very child friendly and our little piggies would have loved it, next time!”

The mother-of-three shared more snaps from their trip on her Instagram Story, including a video of a lobster roll she had for lunch.

However, concerned fans quickly warned her to be careful eating seafood in the mountains.

Vogue’s followers reminded her of the time she got severe food poisoning after eating seafood on a ski holiday.

Sharing screenshots of the replies to her lobster roll, Vogue reassured people: “It’s the oysters I now avoid.”

“A week I will never forget,” she added, alongside a series of vomit emojis.