Virgin Media’s Zara King makes sweet confession as she opens up about her engagement

Virgin Media star Zara King has revealed how her mystery fiancé proposed.

The news reporter got engaged to her boyfriend during a romantic trip to Connemara last month, after a year of dating.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Zara admitted she had never been in love before she met her husband-to-be.

The journalist explained: “I had been single forever. Like, married to the job. I hadn’t let anyone in. I hadn’t been open to dating at all.

“I was just so busy, and the thing is I could have probably buried myself in being so busy last year when we met as well, but instead I was like, ‘no, I need to make time for my personal life and actually give this person a go, see how it all works.’”

Opening up about the moment he proposed, she said: “We got to a place called Screebe House, which is really lovely.

“We were just sitting there chatting away, and then the next thing you know, he went down on one knee, and asked me would I marry him. I was like, ‘oh my God, of course’. It was unbelievably romantic.

Zara said his proposal was a complete surprise, but admitted: “We had talked about it a couple of months ago. I mean, we’re only together a year, but I think both of us knew quite quickly how we felt, which was really sweet. We met each other’s families last Christmas.”

“We love each other. He’s just the funniest kindest person, and I just couldn’t think of anyone else I’d rather do this life with.

“The fact that he’s funny and handsome is a bonus, because he’s just a really kind and thoughtful and intelligent, funny, smart person.

“I would say I wasn’t totally experienced in long-term relationships, because I had been so committed to my work. I don’t think I’ve ever been in love before actually. It’s interesting that the first time I’ve fallen in love, it’s the one.”

The Virgin Media star also recalled the time she nearly cancelled on their second date.

“I was really busy working that day, I nearly cancelled. I could have very easily buried myself in my work and been like, ‘sorry I can’t make it’. I don’t know what that would have meant, whether we would have seen each other again,” she said.

“But there was just something in me that was like, ‘there’s something great about this guy, and I should really make the time for this’. I’m glad that I opened up the space and the time. Sometimes we have to get out of our own way, don’t we?

“I was just buried in my work and married to my job for so long. I feel like it’s a really cliché thing to say, when people say ‘I wasn’t expecting to fall in love so quickly,’ but it just happened.”

Zara has never shared the name of her fiancé, and covers his face when she posts photos of them on social media.

The 35-year-old said: “I’ve never put a picture of him up, but I do like to share nice moments we have together. I think it would be weird not to acknowledge on social media that he exists, because he’s such a big part of my life and I love him, you know what I mean?

“But at the same time, I totally respect that he is a private person – he’s not a social media person at all – and I think for both of us it’s good too. I don’t think people need to necessarily know everything about him.”