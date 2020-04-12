Virgin Media to air Love Island repeats

This could not come at a better time...

If you are missing your dose of reality TV then we have the perfect solution for you – Love Island is back (well, kind of).

While we all eagerly await the news on when the Love Island summer series will return to ITV2, Virgin Media has announced that they will air previous seasons, starting next week.

Starting on Easter Monday, you will be able to catch the fourth season of Love Island on Virgin Media Two.

The 2018 series was one of the most popular seasons to date, starring Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer, Megan Barton-Hanson, Laura Anderson and Dr Alex.

Fans of the show are still waiting to find out when the series will actually return.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 Spain has been in a state of emergency, with the country in a complete lockdown since March 14th.

The popular reality show normally airs in June, but the start date remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a new dating show this Netflix series might be the perfect fix.

