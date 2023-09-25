Virgin Media star Zara King announces her engagement

Virgin Media star Zara King has announced her engagement.

The news reporter got engaged to her mystery boyfriend over the weekend during a romantic trip to Connemara.

Sharing a video documenting their weekend away, including photos of her showing off her engagement ring, Zara wrote: “A little bit of news from #Connemara this weekend ♥️.”

Zara confirmed she was off the market back in May, but said she would be keeping the identity of her other half private.

At the time, the journalist revealed they had been dating for eight months, after being single for almost ten years.

Speaking to EVOKE, she said: “He DM’d me. That’s how we met.”

“We kind of knew a lot of the same people as well. It was a slow start and yeah it’s going great.”

“It’s been kind of difficult, to meet someone. I wasn’t really looking, to be honest, I think when you’re not looking, things kind of happen…”

The Waterford native gushed: “He’s great. He’s really kind, actually and I think kindness is a quality that was number one for me.”

“If I was ever going to meet someone, I thought kindness would be the number one thing I wanted.”