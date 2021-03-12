Viewers share heartbreak after Dublin model Emily MacKeogh’s emotional Late Late Show interview

Her husband-to-be passed away in 2019 at the age of 32

Viewers have shared their heartbreak, after Dublin model Emily MacKeogh opened up about the devastating death of her love Killian Roche.

The former Fade Street star lost her fiance in 2019 from sudden adult death syndrome, which she came on to the Late Late Show to speak about.

Promoting the need for funding for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), Emily opened up about the shock of losing her other half so suddenly.

Viewers were quick to share their heart break, as Emily relived the last few moments of Killian’s life.

Not the better for hearing these heartbreaking stories on @RTELateLateShow just now. So so sad💔 #SADS #LateLate — MagsM (@margaretb2010) March 12, 2021

#LateLate This is frightening how easily life can be gone so suddenly. — Hilary Band (@Hilzcat) March 12, 2021

Listening on Emily makes me realise even more how lucky we were when my husband suffered a cardiac arrest in Germany & survived but the hours trying to contact him before I got the call, the hours waiting to fly out, the hours at his beside are hours I never forget #LateLate — Carol Curley (@Ccurley0Carol) March 12, 2021

Jesus,this story is frightening. To hear that a young,fit man with his whole life ahead of him passed away so suddenly is heartbreaking💔 #SADS #LateLate — MagsM (@margaretb2010) March 12, 2021

If you can, please consider donating to @CRYIre tonight. I have experienced first hand the amazing work they do, and they honestly couldn’t be kinder or more reassuring. #LateLate — Denise Harding (@DeniseHRocks) March 12, 2021

The well-known Dublin star, who owns jewellery company Roxluna, lost her long time love when he was just 32.

The couple had just landed in Dubai hours earlier, after deciding to move there full time.

The former rugby player, passed away suddenly in the lobby of their hotel.

Before making the big move, Emily revealed that Killian’s mum had a bad feeling.

“His mum had even said to me, ‘It just feels so final, I don’t know what it is’ and I said, ‘Don’t be silly, we will see you in a few weeks’ because we were planning to come home for the registry office,” she previously told RSVP magazine.

To donate to CRY, click here.