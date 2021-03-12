Home Irish Showbiz Viewers share heartbreak after Dublin model Emily MacKeogh’s emotional Late Late Show...

Viewers share heartbreak after Dublin model Emily MacKeogh’s emotional Late Late Show interview

Her husband-to-be passed away in 2019 at the age of 32

By
Goss.ie
-
Viewers have shared their heartbreak, after Dublin model Emily MacKeogh opened up about the devastating death of her love Killian Roche.

The former Fade Street star lost her fiance in 2019 from sudden adult death syndrome, which she came on to the Late Late Show to speak about.

Promoting the need for funding for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), Emily opened up about the shock of losing her other half so suddenly.

Viewers were quick to share their heart break, as Emily relived the last few moments of Killian’s life.

The well-known Dublin star, who owns jewellery company Roxluna, lost her long time love when he was just 32.

The couple had just landed in Dubai hours earlier, after deciding to move there full time.

The former rugby player, passed away suddenly in the lobby of their hotel.

Before making the big move, Emily revealed that Killian’s mum had a bad feeling.

“His mum had even said to me, ‘It just feels so final, I don’t know what it is’ and I said, ‘Don’t be silly, we will see you in a few weeks’ because we were planning to come home for the registry office,” she previously told RSVP magazine.

To donate to CRY, click here.

