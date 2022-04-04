Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Viewers left in tears after ‘heartbreaking’ episode of DIY SOS Ireland

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

RTÉ viewers were left in tears after Sunday night’s “heartbreaking” episode of DIY SOS Ireland.

The first episode of the new season saw Baz Ashmawy and his team help build a home for a man who suffers from Motor Neuron Disease.

Johnny Aylward, who was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2020, and his wife Lynn are parents to two young boys – one of whom has autism. The couple also have older kids from previous relationships.

The pair lived in New Ross with Lynn’s older children Cian and Aaron when they learned of Johnny’s diagnosis and discovered their house was not suitable to care for him when his disease advanced.

Johnny’s uncle John then gifted the family a patch of land adjacent from his own house in Kilkenny, which is why the DIY SOS Ireland stepped in to help build a home suitable for the Aylward family.

Baz Ashmawy said: “I was absolutely blown away when I met the Aylward family, and am proud to now call them my friends.”

“Anyone who knows Johnny, Lynn and the kids knows what I mean when I say this family is built on heart and laughs and every one of them was a pleasure to get to know.”

“Johnny’s a born entertainer and an absolute charmer, and this most challenging build turned out to be a totally heart-warming experience for everyone involved,” he added.

Taking to Twitter to react to the show, one viewer wrote: “Dear God – the pure raw emotion of #DIYSOS and how everyone came together to support him and his family has just broken my heart. Such an essential lesson for us all – LOVE. EVERY. MOMENT. of your life with your loved ones.”

Another tweeted: “Bawling watching @DIYSOSIRELAND Such a stunning house for such a deserving family #diysos”

A third penned: “Just finished tonight’s episode of #DIYSOS what a lovely family, it really is heartbreaking what they are going through, but to see so many give up their time to help was amazing, well done to everyone who contributed to their dream home.”

Take a look at more reactions below:

 

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us