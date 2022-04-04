Viewers left in tears after ‘heartbreaking’ episode of DIY SOS Ireland

RTÉ viewers were left in tears after Sunday night’s “heartbreaking” episode of DIY SOS Ireland.

The first episode of the new season saw Baz Ashmawy and his team help build a home for a man who suffers from Motor Neuron Disease.

Johnny Aylward, who was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2020, and his wife Lynn are parents to two young boys – one of whom has autism. The couple also have older kids from previous relationships.

The pair lived in New Ross with Lynn’s older children Cian and Aaron when they learned of Johnny’s diagnosis and discovered their house was not suitable to care for him when his disease advanced.

Johnny’s uncle John then gifted the family a patch of land adjacent from his own house in Kilkenny, which is why the DIY SOS Ireland stepped in to help build a home suitable for the Aylward family.

Baz Ashmawy said: “I was absolutely blown away when I met the Aylward family, and am proud to now call them my friends.”

“Anyone who knows Johnny, Lynn and the kids knows what I mean when I say this family is built on heart and laughs and every one of them was a pleasure to get to know.”

“Johnny’s a born entertainer and an absolute charmer, and this most challenging build turned out to be a totally heart-warming experience for everyone involved,” he added.

Taking to Twitter to react to the show, one viewer wrote: “Dear God – the pure raw emotion of #DIYSOS and how everyone came together to support him and his family has just broken my heart. Such an essential lesson for us all – LOVE. EVERY. MOMENT. of your life with your loved ones.”

Another tweeted: “Bawling watching @DIYSOSIRELAND Such a stunning house for such a deserving family #diysos”

A third penned: “Just finished tonight’s episode of #DIYSOS what a lovely family, it really is heartbreaking what they are going through, but to see so many give up their time to help was amazing, well done to everyone who contributed to their dream home.”

This @DIYSOSIRELAND story is just heartbreaking. MND is such an awful,cruel disease…#diysos — Mags (@margaretb2010) April 3, 2022

Blown away by the courage and community in New Ross. What a wonderful man and family, wishing them all the very best @RTEOne #DIYSOS — Rebecca Lee (@Rebeccaleemedia) April 3, 2022

The positive attitude of @bazashmawy is just great. And the team of builders are fantastic. What an emotional rollercoaster to see this house being built. Great cause and such a tear jerker. #diysos. Wow. — Damien Carrick (@damiencarrick) April 3, 2022

Absolutely blown away by #diysos A wonderful thing to do by the people of New Ross and surrounding areas. So heartbreaking to see what MND does. Welll done to everyone involved #RTE A brilliant show which restores faith in humanity and the goodness of people — John Diskin (@diskin_john) April 3, 2022

#diysos such a touching episode of the awlyard family in New ross. Such community spirit & love ♥️ so proud of my brother who was a carpenter on site. — selena jane kearns 🇺🇦 (@JaneSelena) April 3, 2022

Jesus lads, ye are breaking my heart here. What an absolutely incredible family. Incredible. Johnny looks like an amazing father… #DIYSOS #RTE1 — ImYourNumber1Fan (@thelifeofmonty) April 3, 2022

Ooof DIY SOS is an emotional watch. You’ll never beat the Irish for helping people. Amazing family #rte #diysos — Oran (@barguyboston) April 3, 2022

#DIYSOS Inspiring to listen to Johnny and see what the human spirit is capable off in the immense work of all the volunteers. I hope Johnny is blessed with more time than he ever imagined to enjoy it with his beautiful family. Baz an amazing host, always craicin’ the whip! — Fran Gleeson (@Glef101) April 3, 2022

What a special programme . Wishing that family all the best in their new home #diysos — Elaine Walsh (@mabaker_moz) April 3, 2022

Just finished tonight’s episode of #DIYSOS what a lovely family, it really is heartbreaking what they are going through, but to see so many give up their time to help was amazing, well done to everyone who contributed to their dream home 👏👏 #NewRoss #Kilkenny #Wexford — 𝕃𝕖𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕕 𝕊𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@leonard76_) April 3, 2022

Bawling watching @DIYSOSIRELAND .Such a stunning house for such a deserving family❤ #diysos — Mags (@margaretb2010) April 3, 2022