Victoria Mary Clarke makes heartbreaking confession about her first Christmas without husband Shane MacGowan

Victoria Mary Clarke has opened up about her first Christmas without her husband Shane MacGowan.

The Pogues frontman sadly passed away on November 30th at the age of 65, following a series of health issues.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, Shane’s beloved wife wrote: “Today is really really hard much harder than I expected it to be.”

“I just can’t stop crying and I want to be with him so much it physically hurts. I don’t know how people get through this but I do know that they do and people do feel joy even after they lose their person.

“Shane always said that even though he was born on Christmas Day he was much more focused on it being Jesus birthday and he felt like that was the most important thing about Christmas so I am asking for Jesus and the angels to help me today.”

Victoria was inundated with messages of support, as fans expressed their sympathy in the comment section.

The singer-songwriter was laid to rest in November, and his star-studded funeral took place at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The Mirror has since reported that Shane left behind a fortune of £4million (€4.7million).

Shane raked in between €250,000 and €300,000 a year in royalties from his 1988 festive classic, Fairytale of New York.

The iconic tune came in sixth in this year’s Christmas chart, with Wham!’s Last Christmas reaching the number one spot.

Victoria said Shane wouldn’t be bothered about Wham! beating the band to the Number one spot, saying: “He appreciated that people love the song.”