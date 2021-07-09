The Cervical Check campaigner moved to America in January to undergo treatment

Vicky Phelan reunites with her children after spending six months apart

Vicky Phelan has finally reunited with her family, after spending six months apart.

Back in January, the Cervical Check campaigner travelled to the US to undergo cancer treatment – far away from her two kids Amelia and Darragh.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old returned to Ireland, and shared an emotional post about her homecoming.

Sharing a photo of the view from her plane window alongside sweet snaps with her family, Vicky wrote on Instagram: “HOME…At last!”

“I arrived home to Ireland in the early hours of this morning. I would like to thank the staff of @aerlingus particularly @clare.galligan.lennon for looking after me so well on the flight from Boston. THANK YOU.”

“I would also like to thank the amazing staff at Platinum Services at @dublinairport especially Damien and Michelle who really pulled out all the stops for me and my family this morning with welcome home banners and balloons,” she continued.

“The use of a private suite allowed me to have time and privacy to reunite with my family after six months of not seeing them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Phelan (@vickykellyphelan)

“Finally, I would again like to thank all of you for keeping me going over the last few weeks when coming home seemed so far away at times.”

Vicky added: “I will post sporadically until I can (hopefully) move around more freely after my period of quarantine at home in Doonbeg when I will get out and about again.”

Before she travelled to America in January, Vicky appeared on The Late Late Show and told Ryan Tubridy she was worried she’d never return to Ireland.

“If it doesn’t work Ryan, I have no regrets. What I’m scared of most is not coming back or coming back in a coffin,” she said.

“That’s why I’m getting upset about leaving because you don’t know if I’m going to come back, that is the worry.”

Vicky travelled to the US for treatment, after finding out that she had developed a new tumour.

Last November, the mum-of-two said a scan revealed a new 3mm tumour in her lung, in addition to growth in three separate tumours.