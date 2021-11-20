Ad
Vicky Phelan hailed an ‘inspiration’ following emotional interview on The Late Late Show

Vicky Phelan has been hailed an “inspiration” following her emotional interview on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Back in October, the CervicalCheck campaigner returned home to Ireland to receive palliative chemotherapy, after discovering new tumours in her body.

Vicky had been undergoing a clinical trial in the US since January, and was about to start proton beam therapy to shrink the tumours in her lower back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Phelan (@vickykellyphelan)

But sadly, Vicky found she was no longer eligible for the new treatment after doctors discovered more tumours in her neck, and one on her bowel.

After returning home in October, the mother-of-two started undergoing chemotherapy, but later decided to cease treatment because it made her so sick.

Speaking on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Vicky told Ryan Tubridy: “A lot of people don’t talk about this… the horrors of the treatment is often worse than the disease itself.”

“I was green, I was vomiting… I couldn’t even have a conversation with the kids. And I just thought, I can’t do this to them. I’d rather be well, I’d rather have a shorter time frame than be like that.”

Vicky, who is mum to Darragh, 10, and Amelia, 16, continued: “Four weeks ago I didn’t think I’d see Christmas, that’s how real this is for me at this stage.”

“I’ve been fighting this terminal part of the disease since 2018. This is my fourth line of treatment. Most people don’t get to four lines of treatment. When you get to four lines of treatment… there’s nothing more they can do for you.”

Vicky also spoke about planning her own funeral, and said: “I want a humanist ceremony and I want it to be a celebration, I don’t want people wearing black, I want colour.”

“I don’t want doom and gloom, I want music.”

After Vicky’s interview aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise her incredible strength.

Vicky received a false negative test after she went for a cervical smear test back in 2011.

Three years later, she was diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2017, she was informed that she had months to live.

In April 2018, Vicky was awarded €2.5m in damages in the High Court over the error, and her story led to the CervicalCheck scandal, which currently involves 209 women.

