Una Healy slammed by former ‘throuple’ partner of David Haye

Una Healy has come under fire by Mila Jova, who was previously involved in an alleged ‘throuple’ with David Haye and his girlfriend, Sian Osbourne.

Una’s rumoured throuple with boxer David and Sian hit headlines last year.

The 41-year-old previously described her “lovely relationship” with David, and recalled meeting him through celebrity dating app Raya.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a 28-year-old Mila said: “David is one of the most gorgeous souls out there and Sian is a sweetheart. They are such good people so I really don’t understand why Una Healy is trying to put a bad light on those two.”

“They were treating everyone right while I was with them, and they were so gentle, so they don’t deserve this.”

She continued: “They were two of the most gorgeous souls I have ever met and they are very cool people. I don’t regret anything in my life.”

“I had such a good time and I feel very grateful to have met them and to have them in my life,” she added.

Mila also pointed out to the publication that The Saturday’s star gave interviews about the relationship weeks before she released her alleged ‘break-up’ anthem – Walk Away.

“I totally understand people who need the attention of the media when they release a song or something.”

“But I don’t want to push my career by making statements and using a famous person to promote it.”

Mila continued: “David Haye’s fans – mostly men – have come up to me at events to ask about what happened. But I didn’t say anything, or admit anything, other than saying it was fun.”

“I didn’t say anything because I respect him and I respect Sian and, if they are not going to say anything, then neither am I,” she concluded.

Speaking to Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast earlier this year, Una said she was never part of a “throuple”, and insisted she was only dating David.

The Tipperary native said: “Dating him is the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple.”

Una said she was initially turned off by David after he told her he “didn’t believe the traditional relationship exists anymore”, but after speaking to him every day the pair grew close and started seeing each other casually.

The mother-of-two said: “It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.”

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

However, David then suggested she meet his on-off girlfriend Sian, as he said they were both “very special” to him.

Una admitted she initially didn’t want to meet Siân, but was concerned people would think David was cheating if their romance became public.

The Saturdays star recalled thinking: “At least if we’re all pictured together we’re all a happy family, there’s nothing sinister going on.”

“He doesn’t label, he’s never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he’s open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn’t a throuple.”

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.