Una Healy proves there’s no bad blood between her and ex-husband Ben Foden

Una Healy has proved there’s no bad blood between her and her ex-husband Ben Foden.

The Saturdays star split from the rugby player in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

Despite their nasty breakup, the former couple are now on great terms and continue to co-parents their two children – Aoife Belle, 11, and Tadhg, 8.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-two shared a sweet snap of Ben and their two kids.

Una tagged Ben in the post, which was accompanied by the song ‘Better Together’ by Jack Johnson.

Just one year after their breakup, Ben married his new wife Jackie after just two weeks of dating.

The pair welcomed their first child together in May 2020, a daughter named Farrah, and have shared their plans to have more kids in the near future.

During an interview with OK! magazine last year, Ben admitted he owed Una an apology for remarrying so quickly after they split.

The 37-year-old said: “Obviously, what I did was very selfish in regards to Una. I think it was a shock to her, me getting married so quickly.”

“Una and I hadn’t been together for a year and a half but I think what made it bad as it was such a big thing in the media… so I did owe her an apology for that and should probably have let her know a bit more about what was going on.”

“I’m very happy and we’ve moved on from all that. Jackie and I have Farrah, Una and I are in a good place. It’s all part of the healing process, how you’re perceived. And I think we’re getting there,” he added.

Ben previously admitted he put the Irish singer through “stressful times”, but said he is glad their relationship is “back on track”.

He said: “I knew that time would be the biggest healer, like with anything in the world, you just need time to reflect and take a breathe.”

“Una’s a smart woman, and she can be disappointed in me but she knows that we have two kids together, and our main job as human beings on this planet now is to raise them and hopefully turn them into beautiful people when they get older.”

“She knows I have responsibility in that being their dad, and she has a responsibility in that being their mum.”

“To be honest, the way things happened and the things that I put Una through were pretty stressful at times, I’d be a brave man to say I knew that it would happen like this, but I’m happy that things are getting back on track,” he continued.

“I’m happy that Una is happy. She’s happy in work, she’s happy in Ireland with her family, she’s happy in her life as well, which is always great.”

Ben also revealed he and Una have spoken to their two children about why they split.

The father-of-three said: “I’ve sat down with the kids and talked to them about why mummy and daddy aren’t together anymore so they have an understanding of it… They do ask difficult questions, and we try to answer them as best as possible.”