Una Healy deletes ALL traces of David Haye from her Instagram

Una Healy has deleted all traces of David Haye from her Instagram.

The Saturdays star previously shared a photo of her and the boxer holding hands with his model girlfriend Siân Osborne, as they rang in the New Year together in Morocco.

Eagle-eyed fans have since spotted that the photo has been removed from the Irish singer’s Instagram feed.

Una had captioned the since-deleted post: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x.”

After Una shared the cosy photo with David and Siân, fans took to the comment section to ask whether the trio were in a “throuple”.

Fueling the speculation, David took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to pay tribute to Siân and Una, who he called “the beautiful Queens in my life”.

Prior to deleting the photo of her, David and Siân, Una posted a selfie of her and David on the beach to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The Tipperary native captioned the post: “It was me and Him, x”

Last month, David briefly addressed the “throuple” speculation.

Speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, the former I’m A Celeb star said: “I like to keep my private life private.”

“I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved. So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

David, 42, has been dating Siân, 30, since 2020.