Una Healy admits relationship with David Breen happened ‘too soon’ after split from Ben Foden

The Irish singer opened up about why her romance with the former Limerick hurler didn't work out

Una Healy has admitted that her relationship with David Breen happened “too soon” after her split from ex-husband Ben Foden.

The Saturdays’ star confirmed her romance with former Limerick hurler David at the end of 2018, shortly after she and Ben divorced following six years of marriage.

Una and David split earlier this year, with the mother-of-two opening up about why their relationship didn’t work out.

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine, Una said: “Yeah, that didn’t work out and maybe it was something that happened too soon after my marriage.”

“We were on and off for a while and I’m not saying I’m the fountain of knowledge, but I’d say to anyone that if you break up with someone, stopping and starting again is just confusing.

“There was a bit of that going on until I was just like: ‘This is not right’. I’ve not got anything bad to say about him – he was just another ‘not forever’ guy,” she admitted.

“I’m in a much better place now to meet someone and there are plenty more fish in the sea. But there are lots of toads and frogs and snakes too, and I’ve been throwing them all back in!

“Like when you go fishing and you’re like: ‘Nah, next!'”

Opening up about her dating life, Una said: “In my younger years, if I met someone and kind of liked them, I’d start going out with them and end up with someone I only kind of liked for a couple of months, maybe even a year.

“I would never do that now,” she admitted, “You get into your 30s and you don’t tend to bother with the second date because it’s a waste of time!

“Now I’ve been through all that, and if it’s one date and it doesn’t feel quite right, I don’t bother seeing them again. As you get older you know, don’t you? So I’ve not had that second date with anyone.

“I’m on my own and I’m happy with that. I’m enjoying getting to know the new me.”

Una recently spoke about her “devastating” divorce from Ben, telling Fabulous Magazine: “When you’re in hell, you can’t go round it, you have to go through it. It’s the only way.

“For the sake of the kids I had to stay strong. Obviously they’ve seen me upset, and there have been moments where I’ve just started crying, but both of them would come up and give me a hug or write little notes saying ‘I love you’ and I knew I had to pull myself out of it.

“Everything is for them. They are the most important thing in my life and I have to guide them now.

“When it doesn’t work out, it’s devastating. Totally devastating,” she admitted, “So that was hard enough.”

Just one year after their break up, Ben married New York native Jackie Belanoff Smith in Nantucket, Massachusetts – two weeks after they started dating.

“Last summer when he got married again, that was a big shock to me. I was like: ‘Woah, what is this?’” Una admitted.

“It was something else I had to get my head around. But life goes on, doesn’t it?”

