Una Healy opens up about ‘devastating’ divorce from Ben Foden

The Saturdays' star admitted she was 'shocked' when her ex-husband remarried

Una Healy has opened up about her “devastating” divorce from Ben Foden.

The Irish singer announced her split from the rugby player in July 2018, after six years of marriage.

The Saturdays’ star revealed the couple’s two children, Aoife Belle and Tadgh, helped her get through some of the toughest days following the split.

“When you’re in hell, you can’t go round it, you have to go through it. It’s the only way,” she told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

“For the sake of the kids I had to stay strong. Obviously they’ve seen me upset, and there have been moments where I’ve just started crying, but both of them would come up and give me a hug or write little notes saying ‘I love you’ and I knew I had to pull myself out of it.

“Everything is for them. They are the most important thing in my life and I have to guide them now.

“When it doesn’t work out, it’s devastating. Totally devastating,” she admitted, “So that was hard enough.”

Just one year after their break up, Ben married New York native Jackie Belanoff Smith in Nantucket, Massachusetts – two weeks after they started dating.

“Last summer when he got married again, that was a big shock to me. I was like: ‘Woah, what is this?’” Una admitted.

“It was something else I had to get my head around. But life goes on, doesn’t it?”

Celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary with Jackie last month, Ben took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife – saying marrying her was the “best decision” of his life.

“Exactly one year ago today I walked down that wooden walkway and made one of the best decisions of my life – one of the craziest but still one of the BEST,” he wrote.

“Love you with everything I have @snackyjax Thank you for loving me #1yearanniversary,” he added.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Farrah, earlier this year.

