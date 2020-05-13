Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole shares first photo with cast mate Bryce – after confirming romance

The duo got together after the show had stopped filming

Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole shares first photo with cast mate Bryce...

Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien has shared the first photo with her new man, after hooking up with her co-star after the Netflix series stopped filming.

The Cork native exclusively told Goss.ie last month that she and cast mate Bryce Hirschberg got together after the show ended, and that she was due to spend the entire summer in LA with her new beau.

But when the coronavirus pandemic stopped everyone’s travel plans, the blonde was forced to stay in lockdown in London.

Now Nicole, 24, has shared a sweet photo with the Californian.

“Looking forward to (hopefully) seeing you soon❤️,” she captioned the sweet picture.

View this post on Instagram Looking forward to (hopefully) seeing you soon❤️ A post shared by Too Hot To Handle- Nicole (@nicole.ob) on May 13, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

Bryce replied to the post writing: “One day ❤️❤️.”

It comes after stars of the show Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey got engaged on the reunion special of the series.

