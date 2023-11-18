Tommy Bowe hints at Dublin move: ‘It would make things a lot easier’

Tommy Bowe has hinted towards making the move up to Dublin after revealing that it would be easier for him.

The former rugby player presents Ireland AM every morning, alongside Muireann O’Connell and Alan Hughes.

However, Tommy and his family currently reside in Belfast, with the 39-year-old making the commute down every day.

Tommy has been working on the breakfast show for three years now after taking over from Ciara Doherty, who moved to The Tonight Show.

The host gave RSVP Live an insight into his typical day commuting from the North: “My alarm generally goes off after 4am. I go into studio, do my prep and get my make-up done.

“The make-up is taking a lot more time now thanks to these early starts,” the star laughed.

“I live for a nap. A nap is so important when you do morning telly, even if it is just for 20 minutes or 40 minutes. That is more than enough to recharge the batteries.”

Tommy continued: “I don’t mind it and I stay with my brother in Dublin a few nights a week as well. It works for me. When I am home I can pick up the kids from school and I am free all afternoon to get stuff done.”

When asked if he would ever move to Dublin, Tommy replied: “Moving to Dublin would make things a lot easier, but who knows what’s going to happen down the line?”

“We’re happy where we are at the moment, my kids are happy and my wife is happy. As they say, happy wife, happy life!”

The presenter then went on to discuss his close relationship with his fellow co-hosts.

“I’m like the naughty brother, Muireann is like the sister who keeps us all in-check and Alan is meant to be the respectable one, but he is bolder than any of us.”

“We have a great mix; we’re all very different so we bring our own opinions on things.”

“We’re like a lot of families at home, there are always family arguments, but there is nothing like that bond that pulls a family together,” Tommy added.