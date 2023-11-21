Tommy Bowe issues warning over fake ‘career-ending’ articles

Tommy Bowe has issued a warning to his followers after becoming the subject of fake, “career-ending” articles.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday evening, the Ireland AM presenter shared a screenshot of a fake article, which had the headline: “RTÉ One management refuses to comment.”

“Big scandal. The scrutiny continues… This might be an end to his career.”

Tommy wrote: “I see the scammers are back again!,” as he urged his followers: “If you come across, can you please report and send onto me.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the dad-of-two shared even more screenshots of fake articles in circulation.

Some photos of the former rugby player had been photoshopped to appear as though he had been arrested by gardaí.

One article headline read: “Central Bank of Ireland sues Tommy Bowe for what he said on live TV.”

A second read: “Career jeopardised. He’s been hiding it for years.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “He didn’t know that the camera was on…”