Tommy Bowe admits he angered Ireland AM viewers when he accidentally swore live on air

Tommy Bowe has admitted he angered Ireland AM viewers when he accidentally swore live on air during his first week.

Back in August, the sports star replaced Ciara Doherty on the morning programme, after she was announced as the new host of The Tonight Show.

Speaking on Brian Dowling’s new podcast, Brian’s Big Camp Christmas Chats, the 36-year-old recalled the embarrassing moment.

Tommy explained: “Do you know when it’s live TV, it’s like when you are at mass and you get a fit of the giggles and you’re biting your lip?”

“My first week we were in there, a St Bernard dog was going up a mountain to rescue a couple of hikers that had gone missing or whatever.

“But the St Bernard was old and he was knackered so he stopped halfway up the mountain so they had to actually send up a rescue to bring the dog down.

“So they were showing these clips of Daisy being carried down the mountain, and Daisy is a female dog and I said, ‘Jesus, Daisy the lazy b***h,’ and the cameramen all kind of looked out from behind the camera.”

“I mean technically she is a b***h, she’s a female dog,” he continued. “So we had a lot of people messaging in actually to say, ‘Who is this guy, what a p***k’.”

The former rugby player also revealed how he landed a permanent role on Ireland AM, after he filled in for Tommy Martin over the summer.

The Monaghan native explained: “I got asked to do a three-week block to cover the other Tommy [Martin] who was doing it through the lockdown.”

“He was doing the football and I got asked to come in for a couple of weeks to give it a go. So yeah it was a good opportunity get me out of the house for a couple of hours away from the kids.”

“So three weeks in there and things went well. Karen, Alan and Ciara, we were all having a bit of fun and then, of course, the news came out that Ciara got the opportunity to move to the Tonight Show so an opportunity came up for me.”

“And listen these opportunities don’t come up very often and it’s very hard to say no to so I was like, ‘Yeah grab it with both hands’.

“Early starts is not something I am used to, it’s not something I enjoy, Jesus I hate getting up early in the morning, but it’s part of the job now.

“So come six or seven o clock I am bright-eyed with about six coffees in me and ready to try learn the news and talk about coronavirus and lockdown and everything else it’s crazy.”

Tommy also spoke about life in lockdown, and admitted he found it “tough” as he and his wife Lucy welcomed their second child in early March.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are now parents to their three-year-old daughter Emma, and nine-month-old son Jamie.

Tommy said: “Do you know what, the first lockdown was difficult for me. All my work – I’m involved in a clothing and shoe brand, I’m involved with the rugby in Eir Sport at the time and everything just stopped.”

“So it was a bit of a shock to the system plus we had a newborn baby so looking back on it it was brilliant getting to spend so much time with my three-year-old daughter and the newborn…”

“But Jesus, lockdown with no sleep, waking up all night and having to spend all day entertaining a three-year-old it was tough. I’m not going to lie it was tough going,” he added.