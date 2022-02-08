Today FM’s Pamela Joyce breaks down in tears after receiving nasty letter from ‘former listener’

Today FM’s Pamela Joyce was left in floods of tears after receiving a nasty letter from a “former listener”.

The Galway native recently moved over to the lunchtime slot on the station, which airs weekdays from 12pm to 2pm.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the presenter shared a photo of a hand delivered, cruel letter that criticised her appearance.

Sharing a video of herself crying in her car, Pamela said: “If you don’t like the show, if you don’t like how I do my job, that is fine, you don’t have to listen.”

“You don’t have to take a piece of paper and write down how much you hate me and send it to me. But who are you to comment on how I look? It’s none of your business. How I look, how I live my life, what I do…”

“I just can’t believe there are people that mean in the world. I would like to believe that 95% of people in the world are nice people and they wouldn’t do something like that, but if there’s something that you don’t like about someone, you don’t have to tell them. You don’t gain anything by telling them.”

“Just practice niceness, practice kindness, and to the person who wrote that letter, you’ve really nice handwriting. So that’s your saving grace, that’s your redeeming quality.”